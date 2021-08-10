You can now beam up your own 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Medical Scanner and Hypospray collectibles

" Star Trek " fans will soon be able to live long and prosper in good health with Factory Entertainment's latest collectible, a prop replica set of Dr. Crusher's medical kit from "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

The 1:1 scale Medical Scanner and Hypospray replicas are limited edition and are expected to ship in the spring of 2022. The Hypospray features interchangeable vials and electronic sound effects whilst the Medical or "Hand" Scanner features both electronic sound and light effects, both are made with heavy diecast metal bodies.

The museum quality replicas normally retail for $399.99 but Trek fans and collectors who order before Aug. 9 will receive a discounted price of $374.99.

The original props made appearances in " Star Trek: The Next Generation " as well as " Star Trek: Deep Space Nine " and " Star Trek: Voyager " and the collectables company has directly copied surviving resources from the CBS archives to ensure complete accuracy.

These replicas each numbered replica set will come with a cast metal plaque, a wooden presentation case and a certificate of authenticity and prop story booklet.

In Star Trek medical lore, Hand Scanner contained sensors which allowed it to collect and analyze a wide range of medical diagnostic readings. The Hypospray, meanwhile, used aerosuspension to deliver different types of medication, and was used to collect and store different air samples.

Both replica props require 3 LR44 batteries to operate and they are included in the set.

