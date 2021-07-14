'Star Trek: Discovery' season 3 Blu-ray sneak peek: Visit an Icelandic glacier in this exclusive clip

" Star Trek: Discovery " on the streaming service Paramount+ wrapped up its third soaring season back on Jan. 7, setting the stage for more bold endeavors in the "Star Trek" universe.

Now " Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three "is arriving on Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Steelbook on July 20 for a closer peek into its adventurous story arc. This special set showcases all 13 episodes of the original sci-fi series, over two hours of special featurettes, including fresh cast and crew interviews, deleted scenes, and a hilarious gag/blooper reel.

To steer your interests towards the hit show’s latest voyage, Space.com is presenting an exclusive clip above for the upcoming home video release entitled "Writer's Log: Michelle Paradise."

Watch above as executive producer Michelle Paradise sits down with Doug Jones and Mary Wiseman to discuss their glacier scene in Iceland, before moving to a behind-the-scenes look at the waterfall the team set up behind for the filming of Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala's scene.

After fans followed Commander Burnham into a wormhole in the sophomore season finale, this new four-disc collection of "Star Trek: Discovery" finds the intrepid crew landing in a strange, unknown future far from the home they once found so familiar. Living in a century filled with uncertainty, the USS Discovery team, along with the aid of some new allies, must work together to restore hope and balance to the Federation.

"Star Trek: Discovery" Season 3 arrives on Blu-ray July 20, 2021. (Image credit: Paramount+)

This third season stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou) also appear in limited roles.

" Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three " on Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook enters our orbit on July 20.

