'Star Trek: Infinite' lets gamers explore strange new worlds and wage epic space battles

Trek fans have a new opportunity to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations and to boldly go where no gamer has gone before. But will you join the United Federation of Planets or the Klingon Empire?

As recently announced on Picard Day, June 16, 2023, Nimble Giant Entertainment ("Quantum League," "Master of Orion") and Paradox Interactive are releasing a new sci-fi strategy gaming experience for PC this fall titled "Star Trek: Infinite" that allows imaginative players to craft their own "Star Trek" journey as the commander of one of four major galactic factions in the "Star Trek" universe.

Choose your fate and destiny as you endeavor to build a space-based campaign involving diplomacy, espionage, stealth combat, all-out warfare or a calculating blend of all angles. The ability to truly carve an ambitious trail within the Alpha and Beta Quadrants give adventurous PC gamers much to look forward to in this project.

Promotional art for "Star Trek: Infinite." (Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Here's the official synopsis:

"'Star Trek: Infinite' is a grand strategy experience that lets you play your own 'Star Trek' story as the leader of one of four major factions in the galaxy. Choose from the United Federation of Planets, the Klingon Empire, Romulan Star Empire, or Cardassian Union and lead your chosen faction to victory and prosperity.

"Iconic characters such as Picard, Janeway, Sisko, Data, Gowron, Makbar, Garak are just a few that will be available to their respective factions as recruitable officers. A diverse range of ships is also available, from the Federation's Defiant-class, the menacing Cardassian Galor-class vessels, the sleek Romulan D'deridex, or even the formidable Klingon Negh'Var battleships as so many more are ready to command."

Gameplay screenshot for "Star Trek: Infinite" showing faction selection. (Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

The clever designers and developers at Nimble Giant have engineered "Star Trek: Infinite" to deliver an authentic and engaging "Star Trek" experience while giving gamers the opportunity to organically shape the direction of their playthrough depending on the choices made as their favorite faction's fearless leader.

Besides the aforementioned legacy characters, different factions provide their own distinct set of characters to enlist like Gowron, Makbar, Garak and many others.

Join the waitlist at Paradox Interactive's official site for "Star Trek: Infinite's" arrival this fall.