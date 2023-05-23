'Star Trek: Resurgence' video game warps out for Trek gamers today

Gamers keen to immerse themselves in the upcoming "Star Trek: Resurgence" video game from Dramatic Labs don't have to wait any longer — the game comes out today (May 23).

With a vigorous fanbase spanning all ages, the "Star Trek" universe is a vast and colorful science fiction gaming incubator largely represented of late by the "Star Trek Online" MMORPG and the "Star Trek Adventures" tabletop RPG.

But Dramatic Labs' interactive "Star Trek" narrative game might shake up the status quo. The outer space mystery, which takes place shortly after the events of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," lands for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S today.

Related: New 'Star Trek: Resurgence' comic book is a prequel to upcoming video game

Scene from "Star Trek: Resurgence." (Image credit: Dramatic Labs)

California-based Dramatic Labs' Cinematic Director Kent Mudle and Lead Writer Dan Martin have described "Star Trek: Resurgence's" storyline as beginning with the U.S.S. Resolute casting off toward the galaxy’s fringe, where next-door neighbor races are poised for war. However, with the Resolute's crew attempting to form an agreeable peace, another dangerous threat emerges, brewing just under the surface.

Here's the full description:

"A worker uprising threatens the tenuous peace between two alien civilizations, and Starfleet is forced to intervene. Players experience the conflict and larger mystery from two key perspectives. The U.S.S. RESOLUTE's First Officer Jara Rydek is part of the diplomatic envoy led by Ambassador Spock that's tasked with finding a resolution — and uncovering the ultimate source of this tense situation.

"Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz highlights how the mission plays out from the lower decks, caught up in the events in his own unique way. Throughout the gripping story, players can interact with the "Star Trek" universe like never before, with moments of authentic action and critical decisions that shape the broader narrative in subtle and unexpected ways."

Employing Epic's Unreal engine and Beanie, the proprietary narrative engine, Dramatic Labs is an ambitious indie gaming outlet fortified with former Telltale Games ("The Walking Dead," "Game of Thrones") writers, artists, and designers.