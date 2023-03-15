Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrive at space station on March 16

By Mike Wall
published

Docking is expected at 7:52 a.m. EDT on Thursday (March 16).

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule carrying more than 3 tons of supplies will arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday morning (March 16), and you can watch the off-Earth rendezvous live.

The robotic Dragon, which launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday evening (March 14), is scheduled to arrive at the ISS Thursday at 7:52 a.m. EDT (1152 GMT). 

You can watch the action live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the agency (opens in new tab). Coverage is expected to start at 6:15 a.m. EDT (1015 GMT).

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on July 16, 2022, on the company's CRS-25 mission for NASA.

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on July 16, 2022, on the company's CRS-25 mission for NASA. (Image credit: NASA)

The current mission is called CRS-27, because it's the 27th robotic cargo flight to the International Space Station that SpaceX is conducting for NASA. ("CRS" stands for "commercial resupply services.")

SpaceX holds another contract to fly astronauts to the orbiting lab for NASA and recently launched the sixth operational crewed mission under that deal. That four-person flight, known as Crew-6, arrived at the ISS on March 3.

Dragon is carrying up nearly 6,300 pounds (2,860 kilograms) of supplies on CRS-27. Among the cargo is vehicle hardware, spacewalk equipment, more than 60 different scientific experiments and some treats for the inhabitants of the orbiting lab.

"The crews requested some fresh fruit and refrigerated cheeses," Phil Dempsey, NASA's International Space Station Program transportation integration manager, said during a CRS-27 prelaunch press conference on Monday (March 13). "So on board are apples, blueberries, grapefruit, oranges [and] cherry tomatoes, as well as a few different cheeses."

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There (opens in new tab)" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or on Facebook (opens in new tab). 

Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com (opens in new tab) and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.