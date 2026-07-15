Watch Archimedes burn! Rocket Lab fires up engine for its powerful next-gen Neutron launcher (video)

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Rocket Lab has completed a major qualification test for its formidable Archimedes engine, which will power the company's next-gen Neutron launch vehicle.

As Rocket Lab continues with regular launches of its workhorse small-lift Electron rocket , development of Neutron has carried on in the background, progressing toward a possible debut later this year. The company recently completed a full-duration burn of a second-stage Archimedes, paving the way for integration with Neutron in the coming months.

The burn took place at Rocket Lab's Archimedes Test Complex, housed at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The full-duration test aimed to simulate flight-like requirements and lasted just under 5.5 minutes. "What a thing of beauty," the company said in a July 13 social media post announcing the success, calling it a "critical preparation for Neutron's first flight."

Rocket Lab performs a test burn of its Archimedes engine at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

Neutron is equipped with eight Archimedes engines on its first stage, which together provide nearly 1.5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff. The output of each is comparable to that of each Merlin 1D engine, which powers the first stage of SpaceX 's Falcon 9 rocket. Like the Falcon 9 , Neutron is also designed for partial reusability: Its first stage will be capable of returning for landing back at its launch site or on droneship vehicles stationed at sea.