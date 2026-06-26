SpaceX's next Starship breathes fire for 1st time in prelaunch test (video)
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By Josh Dinner published
Starship Flight 13 shouldn't be too far off.
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About a month has passed since the first launch of SpaceX's "Version 3" Starship rocket, and the spaceflight company has already begun testing on its next such vehicle.
SpaceX recently transported Ship 40, the upper stage in line to launch Starship's upcoming Flight 13 demonstration mission, to the Massey test site at its facilities in Starbase, Texas. Secured at its base, Starship performed a full-duration burn of one of its central