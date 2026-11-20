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STARBASE, Texas — I just finished covering the Starship Flight 15 mission, and SpaceXs incredible launch tower catch of the returned Ship 42 spacecraft isn't the only thing over the weekend that left me speechless.

The morning of the launch (Nov. 13), SpaceX invited media on a tour of Starbase's Starfactory facility, where it manufactures and assembles both stages of its massive Starship rocket - an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the production and scale of SpaceX's operations, and a glimpse of things to come as Starship notches more and more milestones the more it flies.

For some context, the five-story-tall Starfactory spans approximately 1 million square feet (~93,000 meters), with operations split between Starship's Super Heavy boosters and upper stage Ships, and nearly 330,000 additional square feet (30,000 square meters) of office space. SpaceX officials describe its design as one more akin to an automotive manufacturing plant than that of a typical aerospace production site, and inside, it is absolutely alive with activity.

Inside Starfactory

We entered through an arch-covered doorway underneath the giant "X" sign on the building's shorter face. Our media gaggle was met with curious glances as we were shown through the doors and guided onto the factory floor - few are ever able to cross that threshold outside of SpaceX employees, and our presence seemed as novel to those busy working as it was to us.

Inside, we were struck with the sheer enormity of Starship's scale. Giant stainless-steel rocket parts were meticulously scattered across different subassembly stations throughout the building, with Ship nose cones, cylindrical sections and booster components all under various stages of manufacture. The sheer quantity of the hardware was staggering, and being so close to each as we walked Starfactory's throughways was an eye-opener.

The exterior of SpaceX's Starfactory facility at Starbase, Texas. (Image credit: Josh Dinner/Future)

Starbase is a unique partnership of privately-owned SpaceX property and publicly-accessible land and shoreline, which has created the unique ability for anyone with a mind to do so to drive right up to the the Starship launch pad to see the facilities up close (within a few hundred feet or so, which, as rockets go, is very, very close).

Fully stacked, Starship stands more than 400 feet (120 meters) tall. Standing next to such a towering colossus on the pad is enough to drive home just how big the launch vehicle is, but standing next its segmented components inside Starfactory is even more humbling; like seeing one of Ship's upper aerodynamic flaps, which are each large enough when laid flat that you could park a pair of large SUVs on their faces with room to spare.

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As our tour continued and we passed rows of nose cones under preparation for integration, numbering as high as Ship 51, one stood out from the others. In the distance, only visible for moment between the overlapping views of other Ships as we walked through the production stations, was a nose cone with a series of windows cut out of its face - undoubtedly a prototype for, or possibly even the final article that will be used as NASA's Artemis lunar lander.

NASA has contracted SpaceX to develop a version of Starship capable of landing astronauts on the moon as a part of the agency's Artemis program, and this appeared to the Ship being readied for when that mission arrives. NASA is targeting Artemis IV as the program's first crewed lunar landing in 2028, and while the decision solidifying Starship as the lander tasked with that mission isn't finalized (Blue Origin is also vying for that spot with its Blue Moon lander), SpaceX is clearly operating with the intention of coming out ahead.

But Artemis is clearly not SpaceX's only focus, as evident by the many, many other Ships in production that did not have window holes carved out of them.SpaceX officials said the company is currently completing about one Ship upper stage every two weeks, and one Super Heavy booster every four weeks, with overlapping production allowing multiple rockets to move through the factory simultaneously. The majority of the vehicles currently being assembled will carry stacks of SpaceX's upgraded Starlink Version 3 (V3) satellites.

A photo of a Starship rocket upright in a hangar at Starfactory, shared by U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth via social media (Image credit: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth via X)

The company's Starlink network in low Earth orbit currently consists of more than 11,000 spacecraft beaming wireless internet to SpaceX customers across the globe. All of those were launched on SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, with the exception of a few more than 50 delivered on Starship's two most recent test flights. Both carried V3 Starlink stacks to add to the constellation, which SpaceX officials say each added the data capacity equivalent to ten Falcon 9 Starlink launches. And, as they fine tune Starship's design, SpaceX plans to increase the vehicle's launch cadence dramatically, growing the Starlink network as it does.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stated the company hopes to launch Starship about once a week beginning in 2027, and with the number of Ships we saw lined up inside Starfactory, launch vehicle inventory doesn't seem like it will be to blame if that goal isn't realized.

Building rockets like cars (and Lego bricks)

SpaceX has adopted a manufacturing process modeled after the automotive industry, where efficiency and reproduction allow for the manufacture of large numbers of identical parts. Automation is a critical part of that process, but not one SpaceX is ready to entirely rely on.

Much of the equipment and tools being used for Starship's production were designed by SpaceX engineers, who are constantly refining production processes to eliminate bottlenecks. And SpaceX has deliberately kept technicians on the floor as Starship's design continues to evolve, rather than automating procedures that might soon become obsolete.

Our tour guide compared SpaceX's manufacturing consistency goals to that of Lego bricks, which are famously precise in their production down to the micro-millimeter accuracy of what now number more than 1 trillion bricks made since the toy company began in the 1940s.

Expansion

Exiting the far side of the building, we stood in the shadow of SpaceX's two towering Mega Bays, where the sections of Starship are stacked and integrated with their engines - there's one hanger for Ship, and another for Super Heavy. Each can hold about five or six assemblies, and housed two or three vehicles at the time our tour was brought by.

Both Mega Bays, however, looked small against the adjacent Gigabay SpaceX is currently constructing. At approximately 700,000 square feet (65,000 square meters), Gigabay will be equipped with room to accommodate up to 24 vehicles at a time, and will facilitate a major increase in SpaceX's ability to assemble its Ship and Super Heavy rockets.

Part of SpaceX's goal with Starship is to make all of what we got to see completely routine; to make rocket launches and landings as ordinary as commercial airline flights. Still, standing inside Starfactory, surrounded on all sides by huge spacecraft in various stages of assembly, it was hard to imagine a reality where giant rockets flying to and from space on a regular basis wouldn't feel like science fiction.

Later that day a giant rocket launched to outer space - Super Heavy did attempt a return to pad, but was diverted for an offshore landing instead, where it exploded. But the next day, Ship 42 came plunging through the overcast cloud cover, falling belly-first toward the same tower it left just a couple dozen hours before. And then it lit its engines and was caught by the tower.

That felt like science fiction too.