Rocket Lab launches 3 'Hawk' satellites to orbit to gather signals intelligence

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Rocket Lab launched a trio of private signals-intelligence satellites to orbit today (Oct. 23).

The mission lifted off aboard an Electron rocket from Rocket Lab’s New Zealand launch site today at 3:11 a.m. EDT (0711 GMT; 8:11 p.m. local time in New Zealand).

The Electron carried three "Hawk" satellites for the Virginia-based company HawkEye 360, which explains the name Rocket Lab gave to the mission: "We're Not Hawking Around."

Rocket Lab - 'We're Not Hawking Around' Launch - YouTube Watch On

If all goes according to plan, the three Hawks will be deployed into low Earth orbit (LEO), at an altitude of 323 miles (520 kilometers). Once up there and commissioned, the satellites will scan the globe for radio frequency (RF) emissions.

"Operating in clusters of three, HawkEye 360's satellites collect signal data from across the RF spectrum for maritime tracking, GNSS jamming detection, radar monitoring, communications mapping and space defense," Rocket Lab wrote in a mission description .

HawkEye 360 provides this data to the U.S. government and its allies "to enable faster, better decision-making," according to the company . "Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of the RF spectrum into a strategic advantage."

The patch for Rocket Lab's "We're Not Hawking Around" mission. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

HawkEye 360's first satellites launched in 2018, and the company has now sent nearly 50 of them to LEO. The most recent Hawk launch before "We're Not Hawking Around" came just two days ago; three of the satellites went up on SpaceX 's Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission.

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