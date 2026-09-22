Hypersonic weapon test? North Korea says it just launched a new 'ultra-modern' missile
The new tech "would give the enemy an incurable headache and a very cruel and unavoidable blow."
North Korea says it just demonstrated some advanced new weapons tech.
The nation successfully test-launched "a new type of weapon" on Sunday (Sept. 20), the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced today (Sept. 22).
KCNA did not provide details about the test. But photos suggest that it involved a short-range missile topped with a hypersonic warhead, according to NK News, a Seoul-based publication that focuses on happenings in the Hermit Kingdom.
Hypersonic vehicles travel at least five times faster than the speed of sound and are highly maneuverable. They are therefore much harder to track and intercept than ballistic missiles, which, though very fast, follow predictable trajectories.
The United States and a number of other countries have been developing hypersonic weapon systems for a number of years now, so it's no big surprise that North Korea is working on one as well.
And that system is pretty advanced, according to KCNA, which said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was present for Sunday's test.
KCNA said that Kim described the system as a type of "ultra-modern defense technology" that "would give the enemy an incurable headache and a very cruel and unavoidable blow," according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.
It's unclear how seriously to take such claims, however. Bluster and bravado are big parts of the playbook for North Korea, an isolated and oft-sanctioned autocracy that the Kim family has ruled since 1948. Pyongyang has repeatedly threatened to launch a nuclear attack on the United States, turning multiple cities into "seas of fire."
These threats have been empty to date, of course, but they cannot be dismissed out of hand: North Korea has dozens of nuclear warheads, and the country is working to develop more powerful, longer-range missiles with which to deliver them.
Pyongyang's missile tests sometimes coincide with events involving the United States or South Korea, which North Korea regards as its two chief adversaries. Last month, for example, the nation launched a missile in the leadup to planned joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises.
The timing of this latest test may have been designed to send a message as well. After all, it "came ahead of the U.N. General Assembly's high-level general debate, slated to open Tuesday (U.S. time), and the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on Thursday," Yonhap wrote.
North Korea may be "signaling to the Trump administration that it has no intention of curbing its military buildup," the outlet added.
Michael Wall is the Spaceflight and Tech Editor for Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
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