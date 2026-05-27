Watch 2 Russian cosmonauts take 5-hour spacewalk outside the ISS today

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Roscosmos Spacewalk 66 - YouTube Watch On

Two cosmonauts will venture into the void today (May 27), and you can watch the action live.

Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos , will perform a five-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) today, starting at about 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the agency . Coverage will begin at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov is seen at the end of the European robotic arm as he works on a high‑resolution camera during a 6-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 16, 2025. (Image credit: NASA)

Kud-Sverchkov and Mikaev "will install a solar radiation experiment on the Zvezda service module and remove other science hardware from the Poisk and Nauka modules of the orbiting complex's Roscosmos segment," NASA officials wrote in a May 22 description of the spacewalk .

"If time allows, the duo also will photograph one of the Progress 94 cargo spacecraft's Kurs rendezvous antennas, which failed to deploy in March following its launch to the space station," they added.

It will be the second extravehicular activity (EVA) for Kud-Sverchkov, who commands the ISS' current Expedition 74 mission, and the first for Mikaev, a flight engineer. You'll be able to tell them apart: Kud-Sverchkov's spacesuit will have red stripes, and Mikaev's will have blue stripes.

Today's EVA will be the second of 2026; NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams conducted a seven-hour spacewalk on March 18 to help prepare the ISS for a new solar array.

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To date, astronauts have performed 278 spacewalks outside the ISS, which has hosted rotating crews continuously since Nov. 2, 2000.