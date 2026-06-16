Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule head home to Earth today

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NASA's SpaceX 34th Commercial Resupply Services Undocking - YouTube Watch On

A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is scheduled to begin its journey back to Earth today (June 16), and you can watch the action live.

The robotic Dragon will undock from the International Space Station (ISS) today at around 12:05 p.m. EDT (1605 GMT). If all goes to plan, the vehicle will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Wednesday (June 17) at around 8:08 a.m. EDT (1208 GMT).

You can watch the undocking live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency . Coverage will start at 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT). Wednesday's splashdown will not be webcast.

The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft supporting the company’s 34th commercial resupply services mission for NASA approaches the International Space Station on May 17, 2026, carrying nearly 6,500 pounds of food, supplies, and equipment for the Expedition 74 crew. (Image credit: NASA)

The Dragon launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 15 , kicking off CRS-34, the company's 34th commercial resupply services flight for NASA.

The capsule arrived at the ISS two days later, delivering nearly 6,500 pounds (2,950 kilograms) of food, scientific hardware and other equipment to the astronauts aboard the orbiting lab.