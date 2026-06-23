What is Starfall? A look at SpaceX's mysterious new return capsule

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SpaceX developed Starfall in secrecy and still has revealed little about the new vehicle.

a black and white rocket launches into a blue sky
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the first Starfall demonstration mission on June 23, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX just launched a brand-new return capsule that it has been developing in the dark.

That vehicle, called Starfall, lifted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket this morning (June 23), on a test mission designed to show that it can fly in a controlled fashion and survive the fiery trip down through Earth's atmosphere.

The demonstration flight may have caught some space fans by surprise, for SpaceX has revealed little about Starfall to date. And that air of secrecy extended through today's launch; the company cut off its webcast about 10 minutes after liftoff, a practice usually associated with national security missions.