That's a hat trick! Varda successfully returns 3rd space capsule from orbit

Varda Space's third reentry capsule landed in South Australia's Koonibba Test Range on May 13, 2025 (May 14 local time).

California startup Varda Space Industries has completed its third successful space capsule return mission.

Varda's W-3 reentry capsule landed in South Australia on Tuesday night (May 13), delivering a payload and data from an advanced hypersonic navigation systems test for the U.S. Air Force and Innovative Scientific Solutions Incorporated. W-3 launched on a Falcon 9 rocket March 14, as part of SpaceX's Transporter 13 mission.

After 8.5 weeks in orbit, W-3 softly touched down at the Koonibba Test Range operated by Southern Launch on Tuesday at 10:07 p.m. EDT (0207 GMT and 11:37 a.m. local time on May 14). The recovery of Varda's W-3 capsule comes just over two months after the return of W-2, which landed at Koonibba on Feb. 28.

"Around the world in 60 days," Rocket Lab wrote in a post on X with a photo of Varda's landed capsule.

Varda's W-series capsules have relied on Rocket Lab Pioneer satellite buses for their on-orbit communications, power supply and propulsion, and to eject the capsules following deorbit burns at the end of each mission. This latest landing was Varda's second at Koonibba. W-1 touched down in Utah in 2024.

“High-cadence, routine operations is our goal," said Varda Vice President for Mission Management Brandi Sippel on the W-3 mission page. "We are working to make reentry as commonplace as launch,” she said.

Around the world in 60 days. ✅ 900+ orbits ✅24.5 million miles traveled ✅Our third successful Earth re-entry missionRocket Lab’s Pioneer spacecraft has released @VardaSpace’s capsule safely back to Earth landing at the Koonibba Test Range in South Australia, operated by… pic.twitter.com/q8qNkN7YoEMay 14, 2025

"Managing three successful missions for Varda in just over a year is a testament to our team’s ability to produce tailored spacecraft for our customer’s specific needs quickly and efficiently,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck in a statement.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rocket Lab says Varda's W-4 capsule is currently undergoing integration with its Pioneer satellite bus at Rocket Lab's headquarters in Long Beach, California. A launch date for that mission has not yet been announced.