SpaceX launching its 1st 'Starfall' reentry capsule early on June 23: Watch it live

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SpaceX's newest spaceflight tech is about to launch to the final frontier for the first time.

The company's Starfall capsule is set for its debut mission, following SpaceX's application with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for two reentry vehicle landings. The mission is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday (June 23), during a one-hour launch window that opens at 6:43 a.m. EDT (1043 GMT).

You can watch the action live via SpaceX , which will stream it live starting about 10 minutes before liftoff.

Starfall is a cargo transportation vehicle designed to carry payloads to low Earth orbit (LEO) and beyond, aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, and also return materials safely back to Earth . The platform isn't designed to fly human passengers; it's geared toward the support of research or other payloads that require retrieval after a stint in space, such as pharmaceuticals and other products of orbital manufacturing.

The concept has already been put into practice by