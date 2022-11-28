Get 37% off Lego Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser this Cyber Monday

The force is strong with this Lego Mandalorian Imperial Light Cruiser and now you can save $60 when you grab it on Amazon this Cyber Monday.

Right now, you can get the Lego Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser for just $100 (opens in new tab). That's a $60 discount off the 1336-piece set and it's one of the best Lego Star Wars deals that we've seen across the whole event. 20% off has been the standard, and slightly underwhelming offer on most Lego sets, so this is a nice surprise.

Aside from the sheer volume of Lego bricks to keep you occupied building this set, you also get five minifigures, numerous playable features and accessories. For a more detailed look you can also see how the Lego Mandalorian Imperial Light Cruiser stacked up when we reviewed it earlier this year.

Lego Mandalorian Imperial Light Cruiser Was $159.99 Now $100 on Amazon. Save $60 (37%) on a 1336-piece mega Lego Star Wars set this Cyber Monday. On top of the high number of bricks included to complete the build, you also get minifigures of The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon, Baby Yoda and a Dark Trooper. This set also includes accessories and rotating turrets with spring-loaded shooter.

You can hunt down The Mandalorian and be the envy of anyone looking on with this fantastic-to-build 1336-piece Lego Imperial Light Cruiser. While it comes with a 10+ age rating, the number of bricks isn't as daunting as it seems because of the easy-to-follow instructions.

There's great playability options too, five minifigures including The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda as well as mounted turrets with spring-loaded shooters feature in this build. There's also a bridge that doubles up as a handle, two mini TIE fighters and a hatch to access the cabin, so you can have your own adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

Cool weapons are also a part of this set with The Mandalorian's amban phase-pule blaster and spear, Moff Gideon's darksaber and two thermal detonators are included to inspire great play time. $60 off is a huge saving and this would make a great holiday gift to any Lego, Star Wars or The Mandalorian fan you know and because it's Cyber Monday, now is the time to bag a bargain.

We've got a round-up of Cyber Monday deals that you can still get, that's worth checking out too. Here though, there's plenty to like about this mega Lego Star Wars set, aside from the big saving on it. Retailers all over are still holding wide-spread discounts on the best Lego space sets, so if you're looking for Cyber Monday Lego deals, it's not too late to save big.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Cyber Monday deals page, or our guide to the best Lego deals or or our round-up of the Lego Star Wars deals.