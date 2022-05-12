Save $500 on the Panasonic Lumix S5 camera

Amazon has discounted the Panasonic Lumix S5 camera by $500 so it's now their lowest ever price, both for just the body and with a lens kit.

A $500 discount is huge, especially at a time when prices are rising everywhere you turn. If you're looking for a serious upgrade on your photography equipment or are looking to invest in a serious bit of gear, now could well be the time to do so.

While this camera is at Amazon's lowest ever price, there are other camera deals around, which you can check out. snapping up a camera can be a big deal so you may want to do some more reading before so be sure to check out our best cameras and best cameras for astrophotography guides. However, this deal is not something to just pass up, especially when it comes with the specs that it does.

Panasonic Lumix S5 Mirrorless Camera $1997.99 now $1497.99 on Amazon. Save $500 and get Amazon's lowest price on a camera that excels in both photo and video capturing. 4K 60p, 10-bit video and up to 180fps slow-motion shooting abilities are the stand-out specs on this model but do note this is the camera body only.

Panasonic Lumix S5 Mirrorless Camera With Lens Kit $2297.99 now $1797.99 on Amazon. Save $500 and get Amazon's lowest price on a camera that excels in both photo and video capturing. 4K 60p, 10-bit video and up to 180fps slow-motion shooting abilities are the stand-out specs and this comes with a lens kit.



These two deals offer the choice of having either just the camera body or having the same camera with a lens kit, and the discount is the same. There's also a lot of debate when it comes to DSLR vs Mirrorless cameras, with plus sides to both and these mirrorless cameras are super lightweight, making it easy to transport them wherever you go.

When shooting images and videos, the Panasonic Lumix S5 boasts specs that will please even the most seasoned of photographers. A top quality 96MP high resolution mode, a dual native ISO and V-Log/V-Gamut with 14 plus stop dynamic range means you'll be able to shoot with exceptional quality and in most light and noise settings you find yourself in. The camera also boasts 4K 60p, 10-bit video and up to 180fps slow motion shooting abilities.

There's also improved autofocus features like detection of the head as well as the eyes and body to capture the subjects with maximum ease. It's no secret that prices are rising all around the world so a $500 discount is most welcome, and it could be the best time to grab a great bit of gear.

