Get 40% off HBO Max and watch epic sci-fi movies like Dune & Blade Runner 2049

As the days start to get shorter and the evenings get darker, it’s a perfect time to find your next TV binge.

Thankfully, HBO Max has a discount that unlocks incredible TV content at a steep discount right up until October 30. The streaming service, available in both ad-supported and ad-free options, is down to as little as $69.99 for a year (opens in new tab) with ads, or $104.99 without ads – down from $99.99 or $149.99 respectively.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max Annual Membership - was $99.99 , now $69.99 at HBO (opens in new tab) HBO Max offers huge TV shows like House of the Dragon, but the huge back catalog is worth the price alone.

While many streaming services offer great original content, HBO Max has not only some exciting upcoming projects but also a huge back catalog of hits.

House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel focused on House Targaryen, is talk of the town right now, but you can also watch the entirety of Game of Thrones there too so that you’re all caught up with one of the most groundbreaking TV shows of the last few decades.

You can also jump straight into Westworld and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin right now. Then there’s Succession, the family drama that’s been sweeping awards for three seasons (with a fourth on the way), and highly anticipated video game adaptation The Last of Us which is due to land in the coming months.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

When it comes to the vault, HBO has a wealth of shows on tap. From crime drama royalty like The Wire and The Sopranos, to decade-defining comedies like Friends and Sex In The City, there’s plenty to get stuck into.

There are movies, too, with iconic titles like Beetlejuice and Goodfellas rubbing shoulders with superpowered movies like Birds of Prey and recent Robert Pattinson movie The Batman. Sci-fi buffs can catch modern classics like Dune and Blade Runner 2049 amongst many others.

It’s worth noting, though, that the deal is only available in HBO Max territories – so UK movie fans will have to sit this one out.