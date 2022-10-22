Save over 30% with this Celestron Nature DX 10x42 binoculars deal

The Celestron Nature DX 10x42 binocular is down from $179.95 to £120.85 (opens in new tab) right now in a fantastic binocular deal on Amazon that saves you almost $60 — that's a huge 33% discount. But what good is a Celestron Nature DX 10x42 binocular deal (opens in new tab) if you're not sure they're right for you? Well, as a mid-range binocular they're ideal for general observing for beginners up to intermediate users.

A 10x magnification will reach you further into subjects such as birds or other wildlife, but they're equally suitable for some skywatching too. Though your view won't be as big and bright as one of the best telescopes you should be able to view celestial objects like Messier 31 (the Andromeda Galaxy) or even spot the tiny pin-pricks of light of Jupiter's moons if weather conditions are right, thanks to the large 42mm objective lenses.

With dimensions of 5.3" x 5" x 2" (135mm x 126mm x 52mm) and weighing just 22.2oz (629g) they're compact and lightweight — easy enough to slip into a jacket or pop in a backpack with the carry pouch that ships with it.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Nature DX 10x42 binocular: $179.95 now $120.85 (opens in new tab) Save over 30% on these Celestron binoculars for a discount of nearly $60. They come with fully coated lenses and phase-coated BaK4 prisms for outstanding optical clarity and are nitrogen-purged and sealed for fog and waterproofness.

Built to last the Nature DX 10x42s are nitrogen-purged to make them fog-proof (perfect when moving from warmer to colder conditions) and they're fully sealed making them waterproof as well. Able to keep up with observers in any weather, they're not just an attractive camo-green binocular but also come with fully coated lenses and feature phase-coated BaK4 prisms for bright, sharp optics.

We're a big fan of the Nature line from Celestron and gave their slightly bigger sibling four out of five stars in our Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 binoculars review where we were impressed with the optical clarity and compactness which made them easy to travel with.

For those that wear eyeglasses, the binocular has adjustable eyecups that twist to customize eye relief so those with and without spectacles can use them. There's even a tripod thread mount on the front of the Nature DX 10x42s ready to screw into an appropriate binocular tripod mount if you need to keep things strong and stable.

The whole kit ships with a carry bag, the binoculars themselves, a carry strap, objective and eyepiece lens caps and a cleaning cloth. You can even purchase a Celestron binocular tripod adapter (opens in new tab) if you want to keep them even more secure when observing.