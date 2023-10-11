Prime Day camera deal: Save $500 on one of the best mirrorless cameras — Nikon Z7 II now $2496.95

If you're an astrophotographer looking for a great deal on one of the best cameras this Prime Day, then you're in luck, as Amazon has slashed a whopping $500 off the price of the Nikon Z7 II — making it now just $2496.95. That's a 17% saving which, doesn't sound like a huge amount, but $500 is actually quite a big saving, especially for a camera of this caliber.

When we reviewed the Nikon Z7 II last year, we found that it was especially adept at astrophotography and low-light shooting, but is overall outstanding at every style of photography. It has an incredibly wide ISO range from 64-25,600 which jumps to 32-102,400 when expanded.

In fact, we loved it so much we've featured it as the best all-rounder in both our best cameras for low light photography and best mirrorless cameras guides.

Nikon Z7 II was $2996.95 now $2496.96 at Amazon. Save $500 on this incredible mirrorless camera — the Nikon Z7 II features in a number of our buying guides and we gave it 4.5 stars in our Z7 II review. It has impressive specs and excels at astrophotography, so you don't want to miss this deal if you want those stunning astro shots you've always dreamed of.

The Nikon Z7 II has a stills resolution of a massive 45.7MP and shoots 4K 60p video. It has dual card slots, one allowing up to UHS-II SD cards and the other XQD or CFexpress cards. In our Nikon Z7 II review, we found the tilting touchscreen to be ideal for astrophotography, and the buttons were all conveniently located — it's also fully weather-sealed, so you don't need to worry about using it in adverse weather.

However, we found the main standout was its exceptional noise handling at high ISOs — the noise was almost unnoticeable until we ramped it up past ISO 2500. We also thought the exposure preview was one of the best we've seen, making it incredibly easy to compose scenes in the dark. All of that in a lightweight and slim package, what more could you want?

It doesn't explicitly say what else you get in the deal (it only says 'camera kit'), other than one battery, but most cameras tend to come with a strap and all the necessary charging cables, too.

The main deal is just for the camera body, but if you opt for the camera body plus the 24-70mm lens you can also save $500 — this deal now being $3096.95 instead of $3596.95.

Key Specs: You'll get incredibly detailed 45.7MP resolution stills, and it can shoot beautiful 4K 60p video. For low-light work, it has an incredibly wide ISO range from 64-25,600 which jumps to 32-102,400 when expanded.

Consensus: Outstanding in its field, the Nikon Z7 II combines power, speed and precision with a simple interface and organized button layout in an attempt to master all trades, rather than become the jack.

Buy if: You're a professional who shoots multiple styles of photography, including astro.

Don't buy if: You're a beginner or you only shoot astro, as it would likely be overkill.

Alternative models: If you don't have the budget, or you simply don't need 45.7MP, you could opt for the more affordable, but still excellent Nikon Z6 II, which we reviewed.

Or, if you're a pro who really wants to push the boundaries (and have the budget to do so), check out the powerhouse that is the Nikon Z9 — you can read more about this incredible camera in our Nikon Z9 review.