Save over $150 on the Panasonic Lumix G100 4K mirrorless camera

You can now snap up a whopping $152 off the Panasonic Lumix G100 4K mirrorless camera, which is brilliant for both image and video shooting, when you grab it on Amazon.

The $152 discount (opens in new tab) is a more than welcome one on a camera that we rate as one of the best on the market for beginners and for content creators. The Panasonic Lumix line of cameras are built with genuine quality and are regarded as some of the best cameras out there. In fact, this one features in our best beginner cameras round-up.

The Panasonic Lumix G100 can shoot video in 4K but that's not the only reason it's worth getting. It also comes with a built-in mic and comes with a good choice of lenses, as well as featuring photo editing options in-camera. If you want to check out other great cameras then why not take a look at our best cameras for astrophotography, best cameras for photos and videos and best mirrorless cameras guides.

The $152 saving (opens in new tab) is 19% off and you've heard in short why it's a good camera but what makes it worth getting? What about the specs? Well crucially, when it comes to video, it shoots in 4K which means it's great for content producers and those wanting to capture quality video. It also comes with an in-built mic.

It's also incredibly compact and portable, with a weight of just 412g, it's perfect for on-the-go use. It also comes with a large grip for safe use too. Built-in flash, 5-axis image stabilization and 20.3MP resolution make it a decent camera for stills too. The video selfie mode proves its value and use to vloggers too.

In-camera editing and filters are also a feature so there's a lot to like about this camera and then when you consider its discount, this could be a very good choice for your next camera.

