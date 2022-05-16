Save $150 on a Panasonic Lumix G100 camera

If you're looking for a new camera then now could be the time to grab one as B&H Photo Video has discounted the Panasonic Lumix G100 by $150.

The Panasonic Lumix G100 is perfectly suited to amateur photographers chasing crystal-clear images and super-sharp videos and vlogs. At a time when prices are rising everywhere you turn, this particular deal offers some relief, especially as the is a camera and lens bundle, meaning that your images and videos will come out even clearer and you still save big bucks. We like this camera a lot, in fact, it features in our best cameras deals guide, which you should check out for more great discounts.

If you're looking to take 4K pictures, shoot in 4K Ultra HD or find some top-quality equipment for vlogging, this $150-off deal is ideal for you. If however, you're looking for more great deals and discounts then be sure to check out our telescope deals, binoculars deals and VR headset deals guides.

Panasonic Lumix G100 Camera and Lens Bundle $747.99 now $597.99 on B&H. Save $150 on a seriously good camera, aimed at amateur photographers and vloggers. It's an affordable price for the quality of specs on offer, 4K imagery and Ultra HD 4K video shooting, on top of the 12-32mm lens included in the bundle make this very good value.

A $150 discount is pretty huge especially when you consider the quality of camera you get for your money. For vlogging and video it's not just the 4K ultra HD shooting quality that makes this a top camera, but also the optimized image-stabilization system that gets rid of camera shake when you're walking, running or riding anywhere. This model also offers vertical recording support for viewing on smartphones, a dedicated selfie video mode and sharp audio for the perfect video shoot.

This camera also steps up to the mark when shooting stills — and not just because of the 4K images it boasts. It offers burst and pre-burst settings so you can set up the perfect shot, if you're unsure when it's coming. It also offers a burst (S/S) mode where it can record a video and play it back, allowing you to pick the perfect frame.

Remember, this is a bundle and you also get a 12-32mm lens for your money. At a time where prices are going up, it's a relief to see one come down, especially on a quality camera. So, if you're in the market for some great gear, why not make the most of this saving?

