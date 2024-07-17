Our reviewer's favorite camera is $400 less at Adorama this Prime Day

Our expert reviewer and Live Science e-commerce writer, Kimberley, who tests cameras for a living, reviewed the Sony A7R V last year and was seriously impressed with its capabilities.

Get the incredible Sony A7R V from Adorama for a sale price of $3498 today

It was among the first Sony cameras to feature their highly advanced AI-powered autofocus with deep learning technology. This innovation significantly enhanced their already top-tier autofocus, offering exceptional accuracy. The system can even predict subject movements and their eyes when they aren't looking at the frame. This makes it one of the best cameras for sport and wildlife photography.

Sony Alpha A7R V was $3898 now $3498 from Adorama. Save $400. This is one of our camera expert's favorite cameras. It's still a big investment, but a $400 saving is significant. This is a ridiculously capable camera, backed up by AI technology.

Image 1 of 5 During our review, we thought the camera was comfortable in the hand which meant it was find to shoot for long periods without experiencing discomfort. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) Images are highly detailed, even in low light (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) Nightscapes are well within the camera's capabilities, but we'd err on the side of caution for astrophotography. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) Our reviewer thought this was the best articulating screen they had ever used. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

The only reason we couldn't give it five stars is that astrophotography isn't its strong point. It's great for low-light performance, but the noise throughout our astrophotography testing became distracting, and shots were noticeably less detailed than shots with a higher ISO.

If astrophotography isn't your primary focus, though, this won't cause a problem. Even if you are, some of the best photo editing apps now make it incredibly easy to reduce the effects of noise and boost detail in your images.

Key features: Amazing articulating screen, 61MP full frame mirrorless camera, 1.59 lbs/ 723g inc battery, fully weather sealed, 8 stops of image stabilization, ISO 100-32000 (expanded 50 - 102,400)

Product launched: December 2022

Price history: Since its release, the price has bounced between $3498 and $3899. If you've been waiting for a good time to buy, now is the time.

Reviews consensus:

Space: ★★★★½, TechRadar: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You have been saving up to purchase one of the best cameras on the market — we think it has one of the best autofocus systems ever. It also has a processor that is able to handle those huge 61MP stills.

❌ Don't buy it if: Astrophotography is your primary photography style. Although noise can be removed in post-processing, your workflow will be slowed down. There are alternative Sony (and other brand) options in our best cameras for astrophotography guide.

