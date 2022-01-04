'Space Force' Season 2 will land on Netflix in February

Netflix has confirmed that the space-themed satire "Space Force" will return early this year — Friday, Feb. 18 to be precise.
The streaming service hasn't given any clues away yet, not even a trailer, but it's more than likely to pick up from the ending of Season 1 with the threat of nuclear war hanging over everyone's heads, the arming, disarming and rearming of Habitat One, potential conflict with the Chinese and General Naird (Steve Carell) headed back to the Space Force to deal with the situation.
Joining the incredibly talented Carell is John Malkovich (Dr. Mallory), Ben Schwartz (F. Tony Scarapiducci), Diana Silvers (Erin Naird), Tawny Newsome (Captain Angela Ali), Lisa Kudrow (Maggie Naird) and hopefully we'll see more of both Jane Lynch (Chief of Naval Operations) and Patrick Warburton (Commandant of the Marine Corps) too.
"Space Force" made an amusing contribution to contemporary history when in December 2019 the Trump administration renamed the existing "Air Force Space Command" branch to simply "Space Force" and wanted to trademark the name, but found it couldn't because Netflix had done so first during production in early 2019.
Given the talent both in front of the camera and behind it, everyone hoped that this show would also make slightly bigger waves in the narrow niche sub-genre of sci-fi comedy. Thankfully, there are more recent examples of success, including "Red Dwarf," "Avenue 5" and "The Orville" so we can build on recent attempts that didn't exactly split our sides like "Moonbase 8."
In addition to the return of "Space Force," here's a list of all the science fiction coming to our screens in 2022:
Season 2 of Netflix's sci-fi satire "Space Force" will drop in its entirety on Friday, Feb 18, 2022.
