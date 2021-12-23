'The Book of Boba Fett,' new teasers offer a tantalizing glimpse of what to expect

We've been offered new tantalizing glimpses of what to expect from the standalone spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett" in a TV advertisement for the show.

There are now a total of five teasers: 1. "Reign," 2. "Message," 3. "The Return," 4. "Ready" and 5. "Authority" (in order of when they were released) all of which can be found on the official Star Wars YouTube page. Plus there's also the first trailer that dropped at the beginning of November.

We see the entrance to what was once Jabba's palace, from the inside, just like we did "Return of the Jedi," we also see a rooftop chase, almost parkour-style, plus a nice aerial view of, what we assume is, the same city on Tatooine that we saw in the first trailer. Plus new angles from that same street fight we saw, with energy weapons and shields, and a new droid handing Fett's helmet to him.

We see more of Fett's infamous ship, which for 40 years, ever since the release of "The Empire Strikes Back," it was called Slave 1. However, it has been officially renamed. On the new Lego sets, it's simply called "Boba Fett's Starship" but a press release accompanying the Marvel comic book release "Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters, Jabba the Hutt #1" (set after "The Empire Strikes Back" and before "Return of the Jedi") states that Fett's ship is called the "Firespray." This more than likely originates from the canonical model and class of the ship: Kuat Systems Engineering Firespray-31-class patrol and attack craft.

We also get to see that it's Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) who is being chased across the rooftops. Plus lots of Twi'leks, some speederbikes and we hear Fett repeat his promise from the first trailer, saying, "Jabba ruled you with fear. I intend to rule with respect."

You may recall at the very end of the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian" there was a post-credits sequence where we suddenly found ourselves on Tatooine and inside Jabba the Hutt's palace. We saw Jabba's former right-hand man and presumably inheritor of the gangster's underworld empire, Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood).

Shand walks down the steps to throne room, blasts a couple of Gamorrean guards as Fett follows just a few steps behind her. Fortuna's just as shocked as we were when we first heard Fett has survived the Sarlacc. Without so much as uttering a word, Fett blasts him, pulls Fortuna's bulky body of the throne and sits there himself, with Shand at his side.

Jeremy Bulloch played Boba Fett in the original trilogy before Temuera Morrison inherited the role, first playing Jango Fett, the bounty hunter Boba was cloned from, in the prequels and then Boba himself in "The Mandalorian."

It seems like Boba has returned to Tatooine to make the underworld empire run by the notorious gangster Jabba the Hutt his own. Rumor has it that this limited series will start at "Chapter 17," making it a direct continuation from the second season of "The Mandalorian."

It's also entirely possible that the Mandalorian himself, a.k.a. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) might make an appearance — because we're convinced you can hear the voice of Djarin at 27 seconds into the first trailer. Personally, we're hoping to see exactly how Boba Fett escaped from the Sarlacc pit we saw him fall into in "Return of the Jedi." We can see, even from this short snippet, that the same extensive care and attention has been made to maintaining the retro-tech, lived-in aesthetic of the "Star Wars" universe that we've come to expect.

We get to see just a little bit of the medical treatment Fett had in his Bacta tank…but we've yet to see exactly how he escaped the Sarlacc in the Great Pit of Carkoon, on Tatooine. And Jennifer Beals playing a Twi'lek. Plus, People has got an exclusive 30-second snippet where we actually see Fett deliver his "ruling with respect" line to Shand in the streets of the as-yet, unnamed Tatooine city.

Hopefully, the schedule for the much-anticipated "Rogue Squadron" will start next year as was planned (Image credit: Disney+)

"The Book of Boba Fett" starts streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 29 and there will be eight episodes, each about an hour long, with a new installment dropping each week. Every episode of Seasons 1 and 2 of "The Mandalorian" are also available to stream on Disney+.

Finally, one other piece of "Star Wars" news, you may recall that earlier this month we sadly reported that "Rogue Squadron" had been delayed as a result of director Patty Jenkins' schedule. We are now happy to report that, according to Deadline, Jenkins will now only produce her upcoming "Cleopatra" movie with Gal Gadot and not direct. As such, it was confirmed that her previously paused "Rogue Squadron" together with the next Wonder Woman film, are now her primary focus. Fingers crossed that principal photography will start in 2022, as it was originally supposed to.

