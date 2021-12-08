Hasbro unveils Star Wars The Black Series figures ahead of The Book of Boba Fett's release

Ahead of the release of "The Book of Boba Fett," Hasbro is releasing two six-inch Black Series figures of characters from the hotly anticipated TV show: Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.

The Book of Boba Fett is the latest addition to the "Star Wars" franchise from Disney Plus (which you can get up to six months free when you sign up to Amazon music) and is set for release on December 29. The Fennec Shand and Boba Fett figures will be available to purchase from Spring and Fall next year respectively. Fennec Shand will cost $22.99 while Boba Fett will be slightly more at $31.49.

The Black Series line of figures includes a host of iconic Star Wars figures and some of the best lightsabers too. You'll be able to purchase these figures from the Hasbro Pulse website and if you're wanting more Star Wars content this holiday season, you can check out our Lego Star Wars deals page.

Both of the six-inch figures come with fully posable heads, arms and legs for great playability and display. These figures also come with multiple accessories each, including a removable helmet, jetpack and blasters for Boba Fett. The Fennec Shand figure also comes with a removable helmet and blaster.

Of course, both figures will be available next year and are inspired by The Book of Boba Fett, which is Disney Plus' new TV show that gives much more of a backstory to the legendary bounty hunter. Fennec Shand is a mercenary that accompanies Boba Fett as the two navigate the galaxy to lay claim to a territory once owned by Jabba the Hutt.

With the holidays upon us and the nights growing longer, The Book of Boba Fett's release can't come quick enough and neither can these cool figures. You will also be able to grab these figures from most major retailers. The Fennec Shand figure will release in Spring 2022, while the Boba Fett figure is due for release in Fall 2022.