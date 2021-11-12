'Star Trek: Prodigy' is already renewed for a second season

"Star Trek: Prodigy" is barely a few episodes into its inaugural first season as the newest Trek animated series and already it's been officially renewed for a second season. That's the good news.

The not so great news is that the full first season schedule on the streaming service Paramount Plus has also been revealed and while there's an impressive 20-episode lineup, there will be two mid-season breaks and then we'll have to wait quite a while, almost a year in fact.

Following the second five-episode run, the series will return for its next 10 episodes sometime later in 2022, which Paramount Plus is calling "the second half of Season 1." Here's how to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online. And if you're looking for more Trek, check out our Star Trek streaming guide.

Young viewers will learn about the wonders of space in "Star Trek: Prodigy" just as the characters of the show learn about it too. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Here's a look at the first-season episode schedule as it stands now.

Episodes 1 & 2…October 28, 2021

Episode 3…November 4, 2021

Episode 4…November 11, 2021

Episode 5…November 18, 2021



Break

Episode 6…January 6. 2022

Episode 7…January 13, 2022

Episode 8…January 20, 2022

Episode 9…January 27, 2022

Episode 10…February 3, 2022



Break

Episodes 11-20…Late 2022

It's an odd decision to say the least. It's likely that these were meant to be two separate seasons, so quite why they've been merged like this isn't immediately obvious.

This latest incarnation of "Star Trek" comes from a collaboration between Paramount Plus and Nickelodeon and follows five alien adolescents from assorted origins who are incarcerated on an obscure planet in an uncharted part of the galaxy. They escape from their imprisonment and race across the planet to find a defunct starship buried in the sand of the planet's surface. They enter the ship, but are unable to make it work.

With prison guards hot on their heels, they suddenly stumble upon an Emergency Training Hologram in the form of Capt. Janeway, voiced by none other than Kate Mulgrew herself. Along with Kate Mulgew, the show features an impressive cast, including Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Jimmi Simpson (Drednok), Angus Imrie (Zero), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk) and Dee Bradley Baker (Murf). They're the rag-tag gang of alien reprobates and chasing them are Diviner (John Noble) and Drednok (Jimmi Simpson).

Plus…joining this already all-star line up in the second episode is Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), and Robert Beltran as Capt. Chakotay. Oh yes.

"Star Trek: Prodigy" is airing right now on Paramount Plus in the US and you can stream it on Paramount Plus in international territories including Latin America, the Nordics and Australia. The first and second season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" are also available to watch on Paramount+, together with all three seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery."

