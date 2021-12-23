Watch an exclusive sneak peek at 'The Expanse' Season 6 Episode 3 (video)

If you're not already watching "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video right now, go and do so immediately.

Space.com has exclusively been given a clip from the next episode entitled "Force Projection" that will air at midnight PST on Friday (Dec. 24). In the clip, we see a tender moment behind Holden and Naomi that yields a clue for events to come.

This sixth and final season picks up with the solar system engaged in all-out war, as Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) continues to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. Tensions of war and personal loss threaten the unity of the crew of the Rocinante, meanwhile Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) makes an audacious move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) on a secret mission that could potentially turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer (Cara Gee) and what's left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco.

Video: 'The Expanse' sneak peek! - Season 6, Episode 3 clip

Related: 'The Expanse' dials the space drama up to 11 in new full trailer

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It's great to see the regulars once again, Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper), Jim Holden (Steven Strait), Amos Burton (Wes Chatham) as well as Clarissa Mao (Nadine Nicole) whose story arc with Amos was one of the most interesting elements of last season.

This is the last season that Amazon Prime Video is going to produce. It brings us up to the events in book 6, "Babylon's Ashes" by James S. A. Corey — the joint pen name of authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. In the overall story, there is a 28-year gap between the events of "Babylon's Ashes" and book 7, "Persepolis Rising," so this seems like a natural place to break. The final book in the series, the ninth novel, "Leviathan Falls" is out now.

Season 6 consists of just six episodes, each about an hour long. The third episode, "Force Projection" drops on Amazon Prime TV at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST) on Friday, Dec. 24 and new installments will drop weekly until Jan. 24, 2022.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.