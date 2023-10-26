Thrawn, Mace Windu and Jango Fett highlight Marvel Comics' ambitious 'Star Wars' roster for 2024

The Lucasfilm Publishing panel at New York Comic Con in Javits Center earlier this month was a nexus of excitement.

Panel participants revealed news of a trio of new "Star Wars" comic book series centered in the galaxy far, far away and starring the popular characters of Thrawn, Mace Windu, and Jango Fett arriving next year.

Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain was joined by many project creators, who gave fans a colorful sneak peek at 2024's slate of titles for Marvel Comics' impressive "Star Wars" offerings.

These announcements included a four-part adaptation of Timothy Zahn's #1 New York Times best-selling "Thrawn: Alliances" novel, a Mace Windu miniseries landing to help honor the 25th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," and a dynamic Jango Fett limited series.

Related: 'Star Wars': Summary of the franchise and its effect on space technology

Cover of "Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

First out of the gate and and launching on Jan. 24, 2024 is "Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances #1." This offering sees Zahn uniting with writer Jody Houser and artists Andrea Di Vito and Pat Olliffe to adapt his engaging initial chapter of Thrawn's saga for Marvel Comics.

Per Marvel's description, we'll "witness the tactical prowess of the galaxy's most dangerous mind in action as Thrawn begins his legendary rise to power and forges a lasting and deadly partnership with Darth Vader."

Cover of "Star Wars: Mace Windu." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Next up, on Feb. 7, 2024, is the four-issue "Star Wars: Mace Windu #1," featuring the fearsome Jedi Knight first seen in 1999's "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." Written by Marc Bernardin and drawn by Georges Jeanty, the title's storyline finds Windu attempting to stop an explosive secret from entering enemy hands.

Here's a more detailed synopsis from Marvel:

"Even in the years before the Clone Wars, Mace Windu was known for his discipline, determination and combat skills. When a scientist's discovery threatens the balance of the galaxy, Mace is led down a treacherous path of mystery and action. The series will also introduce Azita Cruuz, a pirate with a deadly secret, who the Hutts and the Republic will stop at nothing to control!"

The cover of "Star Wars: Jango Fett #1." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Finally, on March 20, 2024, veteran writer Ethan Sacks teams up with artist Luke Ross for more riveting tales from the seedy underbelly of the galaxy in "Star Wars: Jango Fett #1." This project finds the infamous bounty hunter on a daring mission to hunt down a lucrative payday during a tense treaty dispute, alongside an appearance by the skilled sniper and assassin Aurra Sing.

"I'm very proud of Marvel's 'Star Wars' lineup in 2024 and grateful for the positive reaction the announcements got at the con," Senior Editor Mark Paniccia said in a statement. "This isn't the half of it, though. I really wish I could tease more of what's coming, but Vader would have my throat!"

For a special look at these series and more Marvel Comics "Star Wars" surprises, avid fans can grab a copy of this year's "Star Wars: Revelations #1" on Dec. 20, 2023.