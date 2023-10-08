Celebrate Life Day with Marvel Comics' batch of special 'Star Wars' variant covers

Part of one of the covers of a Marvel Comics 'Star Wars: Life Day' special issue.

Wookiee Life Day in the "Star Wars" universe is a family-based festivity that began as a holiday featured on Chewbacca's forest homeworld of Kashyyyk.

Life Day was first introduced in the abysmal "Star Wars Holiday Special" television show that aired on Nov. 17, 1978 and has been relentlessly mocked across our entire galaxy ever since it aired.

Since then, Life Day has gathered a bit of steam in the real world despite its inauspicious beginnings on that cheesy program that those of us of a certain aged were cruelly subjected to nearly 45 years ago. It's a day replete with remembrance, thankfulness, gift giving, holiday foods, and honoring Wookiee culture that places an emphasis on the blessings of family, joy and harmony.

Another cover of a new Marvel Comics "Star Wars: Life Day" special issue. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, Marvel Comics is getting into the spirit of this affirming "Star Wars" tradition. Next month, the publisher participates in the Life Day revelry with a collection of four all-new variant covers composed by the hands of veteran artists.

Another cover of a new Marvel Comics "Star Wars: Life Day" special issue. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official description of these holiday accompaniments:

"Gracing the covers of 'Star Wars,' 'Star Wars: Darth Vader,' 'Star Wars: Doctor Aphra," and 'Star Wars: Bounty Hunters,' the four new Life Day Variant Covers come from artists Mike Del Mundo and Rod Reis and feature characters from throughout various eras of 'Star Wars' storytelling, including nods to the original 'Star Wars Holiday Special.'

"Fans can enjoy heartwarming moments like young Anakin Skywalker sharing a meal with his mother Shmi, Han Solo and Chewie decorating, Chef Gormaanda whipping up a delicious feast, and Doctor Aphra and Krrsantan reuniting for the season!"

Cover of a new Marvel Comics "Star Wars: Life Day" special issue. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Check out the rundown on the release dates for these four joyous Life Day variants:

"Star Wars #40" (Nov. 1) with cover artwork by Mike Del Mundo; "Star Wars: Darth Vader #40" (Nov. 8) with variant cover from Rod Reis; "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #38" (Nov. 15), also by Rod Reis; and "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #40" (Nov. 22), again courtesy of Rod Reis.

Another "Star Wars: Life Day" cover. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Dust off your ceremonial robes, grab your afterlife orbs, and enjoy Life Day 2023!