The 'Lego Star Wars Holiday Special' is coming to Disney Plus this month

Time to break out the "Star Wars" holiday sweaters and the sweat-inducing holographic memories of the infamous 1977 "Star Wars Holiday Special." Lego is bravely bringing a new holiday special to the "Star Wars" universe.

"Lego Star Wars Holiday Special" drops Nov. 17 — that would be Wookiee Life Day to "Star Wars" fans — on Disney Plus, for an epic franchise-crossing adventure starring the Jedi Knight Rey and her robot sidekick, BB-8.

Our first look at the content in the trailer (available on YouTube) thankfully shows no extended Wookiee grunting conversations or long cooking fiestas that featured in the 1977 version, but we'll have to see what the final cut reveals to us.

"Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force," the YouTube description of the special states. "At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?"

The short trailer includes references from numerous branches of the "Star Wars" franchise, starting with the double suns on Tatooine in 1977's "A New Hope," all the way to the cooing Baby Yoda (officially known as "The Child") that viewers loved in "The Mandalorian."

Life Day is back in the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special coming to Disney Plus in November 2020. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

In the trailer, an excited Rey comes to realize her opportunity in visiting several points on the "Star Wars" timeline. "We've seen my master, my master's master, my master's father and my master's father's master!" she says, referring in turn to Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious.

We see Poe commenting on Christmas trees and food, Lando asking if the present he just received is a cape, and an exasperated Palpatine asking a bare-chested Kylo Ren if the young fighter could just put a shirt on. (Palpatine also receives a "Galaxy's Best Emperor" mug, but we don't see yet if he pours a drink on his head like Krelman did in the 1977 special.)

But it's Yoda with the best one-liner to date: "A time of joy, this is." With "Star Wars" quickly expanding its universe into new realms after the Skywalker Saga concluded last year, we couldn't agree more.

