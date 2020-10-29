The Mandalorian' season 2 is landing on Disney Plus Friday

Season two of " The Mandalorian " lands on Disney Plus Friday (Oct. 30), so here's one final glimpse of what we can expect from the stoic space bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away.

In a final teaser, we can see that the Razorcrest suffers some serious damage after an entanglement with a T-65B X-wing fighter. It looks like it's going to take longer than a day and a night to fix it this time.

We also get to see Cara Dune (Gina Carano) piloting one of those awesome K79-S80 Imperial Troop Transports and squishing a Biker Scout into a cliff face at the same time. It's clear that the Mandalorian needs the assistance of both Dune and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) to help return The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda , to its own kind.

Watch the first 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 trailer

"The Mandalorian" returns to Disney Plus on Oct. 30 with the season two premiere. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

There's the same scene we saw in the first trailer: the alien hand-to-hand combat sports arena, where the bounty hunter uses his "whistling birds" arm-mounted defense pod.

And finally, as the theme music builds to a crescendo, we see the Mandalorian leaping off a cliff and using the"Rising Phoenix" jet pack ]he was awarded by the Armorer (Emily Swallow) in the last episode of Season 1. It's enough to send tingles down your spine.

We do have a good idea of the cast and the characters that will appear in the second season — although not everyone has been officially confirmed in these specific roles by Disney.

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Michael Biehn (not officially confirmed)

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett (not officially confirmed)

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano (not officially confirmed)

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze (not officially confirmed)

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth (not officially confirmed)

Disney has more live-action "Star Wars" spin-off TV shows still to come, including one based on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from "Rogue One" and one based around Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" premieres on Disney Plus on Oct.30.

The first season of "The Mandalorian" is on Disney Plus, which is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year in the US and in the U.K., it's £6 a month, or £60 a year. It's also available in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, France and Japan.

