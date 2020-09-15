Behold! Watch the 1st trailer for 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' Season 2

Last week, we confirmed the official premiere date of Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" and now, we (finally) have the first trailer for the season which gives a glimpse of what we can look forward to ... and it doesn't disappoint.

Watch 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 trailer

First up in the trailer, we see the Razor Crest flying over a barren planet oddly with its rear cargo door open and heading toward a more lush and fervent world.

"Show me the one whose safety deemed so much destruction," a voice says, and it sounds like it might be the Armorer (Emily Swallow). The signature wind flute, from the score by Ludwig Göransson, comes in, seemingly accompanied by a didgeridoo, which is very effective.

"Wherever I go, he goes," we hear the Mandalorian say and the Child is never far from his side. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

"You must reunite it with its own kind," she continues as the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) walks down the dark streets of some alien shantytown.

"Where?" he asks. "This you must determine," she replies as the Razor Crest flies first over a desert planet with a Tusken Raider on a Bantha and then over an ice-covered world, perhaps alluding to a long search that he has undertaken.

"The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalor the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi," she continues. He treads tentatively through a labyrinth of streets of some dark and dangerous port, with ocean-going ships docked, rather than craft set for space. All the while, The Child (aka "Baby Yoda") is by his side.

There's a figure lurking in that shadows for just an instant, before she disappears. Who is it? It's definitely not Ashoka Tano. Could it be Sabine Wren, or possibly even Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) (last seen in "The Gunslinger" (S01, E05))?

The Razor Crest is flanked by two T-65B X-wing fighters who clearly aren't happy about something. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

"You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?" he asks.

"This is the way," she replies, instantly quashing any further questions he might have.

We then see both the Mandalorian and The Child on a strange looking boat crossing some mighty ocean. The Child is mind-meltingly adorable (just as it was in Season 1) as it enjoys the salty sea breeze.

We cut to the Razor Crest back in space, which is being flanked by two T-65B X-wing fighters. This doesn't look like a cordial visit as one locks its S-foils in attack position. In fact, in the next scene, the Razor Crest is fleeing from them through the clouds of some alien planet.

Baby Yoda, or The Child, is without a doubt going to melt hearts all over again in the second season. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

A barrage of super-quick shots gives us a glimpse of Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), TIE fighters taking off, Imperial Stormtroopers and a speederbike chase.

"Wherever I go, he goes," we hear the Mandalorian say as we see a wonderful set piece scene set in an alien hand-to-hand combat sports arena. The bounty hunter, facing an ambush as he sits in the crowd, uses his "whistling birds" arm-mounted defense pod.

We do have a pretty good idea of the cast and the characters that will appear in Season 2 — although not everyone has been officially confirmed in these specific roles by Disney.

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Michael Biehn (not officially confirmed)

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett (not officially confirmed)

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano (not officially confirmed)

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze (not officially confirmed)

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth (not officially confirmed)

And, let's not forget that Disney has a number of live action "Star Wars" spin-off TV shows still to come, including one based on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from "Rogue One" and one based around Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" premieres on Disney Plus on Oct. 30.

The first season of "The Mandalorian" is on Disney Plus, which is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year in the US and in the UK, it's £6 a month, or £60 a year. It's also available in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, France and Japan.

