Star Wars Celebration reveals new footage about Sigourney Weaver's 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' character

The Mandalorian's next chapter will return to theaters in 2026, and we're learning more about its characters and story.

Despite some stumbles along the way, most fans agree The Mandalorian season 3 ended strong with a season finale that felt conclusive (mostly). With The Mandalorian & Grogu set to take over cinemas worldwide in May 2026 and a New Republic-era event movie in active development, it sure looks like the characters' future is tied to the big screen.

At Star Wars Celebration Japan, longtime collaborators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau introduced Sigourney Weaver as a veteran Rebel pilot who now holds a high rank as a member of the New Republic's military forces. In fact, the leaked footage (you'll have to look around) teases she's the person Din Djarin is responding to, at least during the bulk of the movie, while he works for the new galactic government hunting down the remaining Imperial warlords that refuse to surrender.

Another actor now confirmed to be part of the ensemble is Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Rotta the Hutt, son of the now deceased Jabba. If you've watched The Clone Wars you might remember a certain little Stinky the Huttlet…. well, the big twist is that Rotta is buff now and fighting in gladiatorial arenas.

Writer-director Jon Favreau and the actress Sigourney Weaver stopped by the Star Wars Celebration's live stage to discuss her involvement in the next theatrical Star Wars installment, which aims to reignite the franchise's big-screen presence before we move on to new stories such as the just-announced Star Wars: Starfighter. You can watch the extensive conversation below:

For those who can't find recordings of the footage online or just want to learn some tidbits without actually watching it, we've got you covered: The teaser begins with Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian, assaulting a massive AT-AT walker from the inside in one continuous shot that's beautifully choregraphed. He later blows up the big vehicle with explosives and flies away with his trusty jetpack and Grogu.

At this point, Weaver's character (not named yet) is introduced and we get fast shots of a new Razor Crest ship for the duo, Din walking alongside Zeb Orrelios, and Grogu using the Force and even swimming. Another huge action sequence, likely tied to the starting one, takes place on a snowy planet and has the two characters running away from a convoy of AT-ATs on a bipedal walker.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is coming to cinemas on May 22, 2026.

