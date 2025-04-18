Star Wars Celebration reveals new footage about Sigourney Weaver's 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' character

Despite some stumbles along the way, most fans agree The Mandalorian season 3 ended strong with a season finale that felt conclusive (mostly). With The Mandalorian & Grogu set to take over cinemas worldwide in May 2026 and a New Republic-era event movie in active development, it sure looks like the characters' future is tied to the big screen.
At Star Wars Celebration Japan, longtime collaborators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau introduced Sigourney Weaver as a veteran Rebel pilot who now holds a high rank as a member of the New Republic's military forces. In fact, the leaked footage (you'll have to look around) teases she's the person Din Djarin is responding to, at least during the bulk of the movie, while he works for the new galactic government hunting down the remaining Imperial warlords that refuse to surrender.
Another actor now confirmed to be part of the ensemble is Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Rotta the Hutt, son of the now deceased Jabba. If you've watched The Clone Wars you might remember a certain little Stinky the Huttlet…. well, the big twist is that Rotta is buff now and fighting in gladiatorial arenas.
Writer-director Jon Favreau and the actress Sigourney Weaver stopped by the Star Wars Celebration's live stage to discuss her involvement in the next theatrical Star Wars installment, which aims to reignite the franchise's big-screen presence before we move on to new stories such as the just-announced Star Wars: Starfighter. You can watch the extensive conversation below:
For those who can't find recordings of the footage online or just want to learn some tidbits without actually watching it, we've got you covered: The teaser begins with Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian, assaulting a massive AT-AT walker from the inside in one continuous shot that's beautifully choregraphed. He later blows up the big vehicle with explosives and flies away with his trusty jetpack and Grogu.
At this point, Weaver's character (not named yet) is introduced and we get fast shots of a new Razor Crest ship for the duo, Din walking alongside Zeb Orrelios, and Grogu using the Force and even swimming. Another huge action sequence, likely tied to the starting one, takes place on a snowy planet and has the two characters running away from a convoy of AT-ATs on a bipedal walker.
The Mandalorian & Grogu is coming to cinemas on May 22, 2026.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Fran Ruiz is our resident Star Wars guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features and other longform articles for Space.com since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also serves as associate editor over at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord' is the next animated series from a galaxy far, far away coming to Disney Plus
Ryan Gosling's new 'Star Wars' movie 'Starfighter' is coming in 2027, and it has nothing to do with the Starfighter games