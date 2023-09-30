Celebrate 'Star Wars Rebels' 10th anniversary with Marvel Comics

It's difficult to fathom that it's been nearly a decade since "Star Wars Rebels" first blasted onto Disney XD's animation lineup with its charismatic, rag-tag crew of the Ghost on Oct. 3, 2014.

Created by Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg, and Carrie Beck, the fun "Star Wars" series was set between the events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" and "Star Wars: A New Hope." "Star Wars Rebels" aired for a total of four seasons encompassing 75 episodes total before it finally ended its popular run in 2018.

2024 will be the stage for "Star Wars Rebels" and its daring clan of galactic freedom fighters' milestone 10th anniversary, and Marvel Comics will recognize this momentous occasion by releasing a special collection of variant covers courtesy of esteemed artist Caspar Wijngaard.

Related: 10 episodes of Star Wars to watch before Ahsoka

"The Grand Inquisitor" cover variant for "Star Wars #42" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

These celebratory covers showcasing fan favorite 'Rebels' space adventurers will roll out with Marvel's flagship "Star Wars" and "Star Wars: Darth Vader" comic book titles from January to April.

"It was such an honor to be involved in the 10th anniversary for 'Rebels,' having recently revisiting the adventures of the Spectres in preparation for Ashoka, this opportunity was perfect timing," Wijngaard told StarWars.com. "We've been absolutely spoiled with 'Rebels' content these last few weeks and I'm glad in could be a part of it in some way."

Check out the fantastic artwork on all eight in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 8 Cover art variant for "Star Wars #42" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Cover art variant for "Star Wars #42" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Cover art variant for "Star Wars #42" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Cover art variant for "Star Wars #42" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Cover art variant for "Star Wars #42" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Cover art variant for "Star Wars #42" (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Credit: Marvel Comics (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Credit: Marvel Comics

Here's Marvel's description for this special series of "Star Wars Rebels" covers:

"Set before 'Star Wars: A New Hope,' the hit animated series chronicled the early adventures of the Rebellion and starred Jedi apprentice Ezra Bridger, pilot Hera Syndulla and her loyal astromech droid Chopper, Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, and many more. The series also continued the saga of Ahsoka Tano and brought back Grand Admiral Thrawn to the 'Star Wars' mythos. Since ending, 'Star Wars Rebels' continues to impact 'Star Wars' storytelling from appearances in comic books and novels to the new 'Ahsoka' series, which catches up with many of the show's central characters as they embark on exciting new journeys. Fans can also return to the 'Star Wars Rebel's era by enjoying the complete series on Disney+."

Characters featured in this comic book cover series are The Grand Inquisitor, Ahsoka, Jarrus and Zeb, Ezra Bridger and Chopper, Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Thrawn and Agent Kallus.

Watch for these "Star Wars Rebels" anniversary covers splashed across Marvel's mainline "Star Wars" and "Star Wars: Darth Vader" books beginning January 2024.