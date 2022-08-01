Watch Mars and Uranus meet up in night-sky webcast tonight

Mars and Uranus are night-sky neighbors at the moment, and you can get good views of their unusual meetup online tonight (Aug. 1).

The two planets are close enough in the sky right now to be seen together through binoculars or a low-power telescope. But even if you don't have such gear, you can still get good looks at in a webcast tonight.

The Virtual Telescope Project, which is run by Italian astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, will stream views of Mars and Uranus tonight, beginning at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT on Aug. 2). You can watch live here at Space.com or directly at the Virtual Telescope Project (opens in new tab).

The Virtual Telescope Project will livestream views of the Mars-Uranus conjunction on Aug. 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT on Aug. 2). (Image credit: The Virtual Telescope Project)

Mars and Uranus have been approaching each other in our sky for a while now. Their rendezvous will peak tomorrow (Aug. 2), when the two planets will be separated by just 1.5 degrees. (Reminder: Your clenched fist held at arm's length covers about 10 degrees of sky.)

Though Uranus is much bigger than Mars, the Red Planet appears far brighter in our sky because of its relative proximity to Earth and to the sun. The bluish green Uranus is currently shining at roughly magnitude 5.8, whereas Mars checks in at about 0.2. (On the logarithmic magnitude scale that astronomers use, lower numbers denote brighter objects. For comparison, the brightest planet in our sky, Venus, shines with a maximum magnitude of about -4.6 (opens in new tab).)

