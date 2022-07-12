Lightsaber deals dominate Amazon Prime Day with these Star Wars sales

Get ready to slice up the best deals on lightsabers with Amazon Prime Day sales on several top-selling Star Wars toys.

You can save up to 52% on lightsabers, leading with the Lukidy 2Pack Lightsaberon sale at Amazon (opens in new tab). Beyond the incredible sound effects, you'll save $92 on a weapon that can be assembled or disassembled for the right battle conditions, and gives incredible performance across long play.

The Custom Saber Smooth Swing RGB Light Saber is on sale at Amazon (opens in new tab) and whipped off 20% in its Prime Day deal. The aluminum alloy and high-impact blade, nearly $30 off, will hold you for long Force battles of up to two hours. The smooth swing and high-impact crash feel just like you're doing it for real.

The Lorsaberus Lightsaber 2Pack is also on sale at Amazon (opens in new tab) for 20% off. In between saving $20, you can enjoy a modular saber (which can be one or two sabers as you please) with a variety of colors to signal your affiliation: purple, green, blue and red.

Now your destiny is to consider the rest of the Empire's stock with our best lightsabers page. Let's talk about how these discount entries compete against the top brands we've looked at before.

The goal in buying a lightsaber is to avoid the plastic "pop-ups" that used to litter the childhoods of those growing up with the prequel series or the original series. Happily, as Star Wars grew, its fanbase matured and we've come to realize that quality kit matters in attracting the best sales.

The best lightsabers include light, sound effects and something that feels more finely machined than mass produced. But the balance is you need to make sure the weapon can literally take a beating because after all, the fate of the Force is at stake.

What we like about the three lightsabers considered here is how durable they are for play. Our best lightsabers include a broader range of weapons, including some that are more at home on a display desk or some that are optimized for those benefiting from the Empire's richness. They come with sound and light effects in many cases, although some of them embody the Force with subtler metal looks.

If you're more a rebel looking for cost-of-living friendly opportunities, we highly recommend this lightsaber trio. They will show you the power of the Force, no matter if you follow Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Rey or Kylo Ren.

To seek out more combat opportunities for your padawan, consider the best Lego Star Wars sets that feature people from all sides of the Force. Key cross-cutting franchise sets on sale for Amazon Prime Day right now include the Millennium Falcon, the Imperial Shuttle, the Mandalorian Starfighter and the AT-ST raider.

