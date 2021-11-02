Lego's Star Wars The Bad Batch shuttle set is $20 off at Best Buy right now

This epic 969-piece Lego Star Wars The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle is 20% off on Best Buy and it could be the ideal gift this holiday season.

This set includes minifigures of The Bad Batch clones: Tech, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker and Crosshair as well as cool weapons and two speeders for increased playability. Best Buy is knocking off a sizable $20 just in time for the holidays so this could be the ideal gift for any Jedi Knight or Padawan in your life.

If you enjoy Lego Star Wars but the Bad Batch isn't your thing, be sure to check out our best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Star Wars deals pages.

Image Lego Star Wars The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle $99.99 now $79.99 from Best Buy. View Deal

The best features of this particular set are it's impressive 969 pieces which will offer builders a challenging build but a rewarding experience. The shuttle itself includes two spring-loaded shooters, movable wings and a movable dorsal fin to allow access for internal play.

New-for-2021 minifigures of The Bad Batch clones, buildable speeders, step-by-step instructions and of course, a $20 saving make this a great Lego Star Wars set and good value too.

This set is suitable for anyone aged nine and above, so with this saving on a great Lego Star Wars kit coming just in time for the holidays, why wouldn't you grab this deal?

