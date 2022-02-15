Trending

Save £30 on the Lego Millennium Falcon on Amazon

By published

Save 20% and build the Lego Millennium Falcon in under 12 parsecs.

The Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon.
(Image credit: Lego)

The cost of living may be on the rise, but that doesn't mean the price of a great Lego Star Wars set is too. You can now save a galactic £30 on a 1,351-piece Millennium Falcon set on Amazon.

We're huge fans of the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set which features on our best Lego Star Wars sets guide and now you can save 20% on this epic Lego set. It's not just a cool centerpiece model to look at though, it also comes with great playability features including minifigures of Chewbacca, Lando Calrrissian, and R2-D2.

While it's not quite as massive as the UCS Millennium Falcon kit, it's also 1/6th the cost and still looks absolutely fantastic. It really is a must have for any Star Wars fans out there. However, if you're not looking to do the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs, be sure to check out our best Star Wars gifts and deals, Lego space deals and our best Lego deals for more great discounts. 

Lego Millennium Falcon 75257

Lego Millennium Falcon was £149.99 now £119.41 from Amazon.

This 1,351-piece set comes with seven minifigures and has numerous playability options. It also double ups as a centerpiece model so you can have the iconic ship on display at all times. 


This impressive Millennium Falcon set accurately portrays the iconic ship as seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and would look cool in any room it was in. If you prefer to play rather than display your Lego models, then you're in luck too as the playability options are plentiful with this set. 

Two rotating gun turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit allow you to recreate your favourite adventures, or make up your own. Interior details contain a cargo area with two containers and a navigation computer with rotating chair, and more!

You also get seven minifigures with this set and they include fan favourites from the movie including R2-D2, C3-PO, Chewbacca, Finn as well as a classic looking  Lando Calrrissian and more.

Standing at over 5 inches (14 centimeters) high, 17 inches (44 centimeters) long and 12 inches (33 centimeters) wide, this set is a sizable model of an iconic ship. The cost of living expensive these days but you're Lego Star Wars sets don't have to be and saving of over £30 represents a great deal. 

