Save 20% on Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper Helmet this Black Friday

If you're a fan of Lego's range of Star Wars helmets, you might want to add this one to your collection.

Lego.com has reduced the price of the Dark Trooper Helmet by 20%, making it just $55.99 instead of $69.99.

There's one good reason why you should pick up the Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper Helmet, and that's because it's not going to be around for much longer. This particular set has been around since March 2022, and very few Lego Star Wars sets stay on shelves for more than two years. It's likely to be retired in the next few months, then, so not only could this be your last chance to grab it at a discount, it could be your last chance to grab it full stop.

In our review of the Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper Helmet, we praised its aesthetic: it might be completely black, but the shapes made by the range of bricks used looks absolutely fantastic. It's solidly built, and if you're a big Star Wars fan you'll appreciate how close the final design is to the real thing.

Since this Black Friday deal comes from Lego.com directly, you'll also benefit from some additional perks. If you're a Lego Insiders member (it's free to join!) you'll get 5% of your purchase back in points to use against your next purchase. And if you spend more than $170, you'll also get a Winter Market Stall set (worth $20) included for free.

Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper Helmet: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Lego.com Save 20% on one of the best Lego Star Wars helmets currently available. This Dark Trooper is rarely discounted, but you can currently keep $14 in your pocket if you pick up this Black Friday deal from Lego.com. It's a great build, and must-have for your Star Wars helmets collection.

Made up of 693 pieces, the Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper Helmet isn't the largest build in the world, but that doesn't make the finished model any less striking. It's part of a collection of Lego Star Wars helmets, so it'll look fantastic as part of a larger set or stood on its own as a statement piece.

This is an 18+ Lego model, so it's aimed at adults. That means its build is a little more complex, so if you're a beginner or a younger Lego builder, you might find some parts of the construction a little fiddly. Persevere, though, and you're rewarded with a fantastic and striking model.

The angles on the helmet's face are skillfully designed, and while we don't typically like stickers on Lego models, they do at least add some nice detail here. It's those glowing red eyes that really finish off this set, though: you won't forget their piercing stare any time soon.

Key Specs: Part of the Lego Star Wars Helmets collection, the Dark Trooper is squarely aimed at adults and collectors. It's made up of 693 pieces, and you'll find full building instructions inside the box. It's set number 75343.

Consensus: A wonderful display set for Lego collectors, the Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper Helmet is a solid entry into the helmets collection. The build process is a little fiddly at parts, but the final result is well worth it: this is a very striking model.

Buy if: You're a Lego Star Wars fan and want to start (or add to) a Lego Star Wars helmets collection.

Don't buy if: You're fairly new to building Lego - this build can be a bit fiddly - or if you're not a huge Star Wars fan.

Alternative models: If you want a more iconic Lego Star Wars helmet, you can't really get more recognizable than Darth Vader. We're also big fans of The Mandalorian and Clone Commander Cody.

