This huge Lego Marvels Avengers Tower comes with free gifts for Black Friday

The arrival of Black Friday marks the launch of Lego's biggest Marvel building set yet, and if you grab it this weekend, you'll score some free gifts for your brick buy.

You can get an exclusive free Lego Marvel Taxi set with the Black Panther when you buy the brand-new Lego Avengers Tower for $499.99 at Lego.com and in-store. You'll also qualify for up to two other free sets, while supplies last.

At 5,201 pieces, Lego's new Avengers Tower is the largest Marvel set ever released by the brick-building company and allows fans to build their own replica of the alien invasion of New York City immortalized in the 2012 film "The Avengers" and 2022's "Avengers: Endgame." If you buy this set between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, you can also get the exclusive Lego Marvel Taxi, which comes with Black Panther, a cab driver and two alien attackers.



Lego is also offering two free gifts with purchase to Black Friday weekend shoppers. If you spend over $170 in Lego stores or the website, you'll take home the seasonal Lego Winter Market Stall, which is a nice holiday-themed set with a toy shop, fireplace and Christmas tree. If you spend over $250, you may have qualified for the classic Majister's Magical Workshop set, a new version of a set originally released in 1993, but supplies may have already sold out. This deal was announced on Nov. 14, but may not be available by the time you're reading this..

And since these Black Friday offers are available directly from Lego stores and Lego.com, you'll also earn Insider points on your purchase if you're a Lego Insiders member. It's free to sign up, and you'll get 5% of the cost back in points which can be used against your next purchase.

Lego Marvel Avengers Tower $499 from Lego.com Get a free Lego Marvel Taxi set with Lego's Marvel Avengers Tower in stores on Black Friday, Nov. 24, and is the biggest (and tallest) Marvel set ever, with 31 minifigures and more than 5,000 pieces. Note: This offer expires on Nov. 27.

Read our Black Friday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

The Lego Avengers Tower set is a massive display for collectors and kids (and kids at heart) alike that comes with a whopping 31 minifigures, the most ever in a Lego set, including multiple versions of Captain America and Iron Man. There are also the classics like Black Widow, Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye and more, and even a teeny tiny Ant-Man if you can spot him.

Billed as "Earth's mightiest headquarters" by Lego, the new set stands a towering 35.5 inches (90 cm) tall, which is nearly 3 feet (or one toddler) high. The interior of the tower opens to showcase scenes from the Avengers film, including a double Captain America battle from Endgame, Hulk smashing Loki and an Avengers Quinjet ready for takeoff.

The free Marvel Taxi set, a Black Friday gift with purchase, includes Black Panther and three other minifigures, two aliens and a very surprised cabbie (with pizza and a coffee).

The Lego Winter Market Stall includes 271 pieces and two minigures, the shopkeepr and a kid buying a rocket (space!), as well as a miniature snowman and Christmas tree. The Lego Majisto's Magical Workshop is a larger build, with 365 pieces, that lets you construct a wizard's medieval workshop. It includes minifigures of the wizard Majisto himself and a knight.

Image 1 of 3 Lego Marvel Taxi set as an extra Black Friday offer for 2023 with any purchase of the Marvel Avengers Tower. (Image credit: Lego) The Lego Majister's Magical Workshop set, a free gift for Black Friday on Lego.com and Lego stores. (Image credit: Lego) The Lego Winter Market Stall, a free gift for Black Friday on Lego.com and Lego stores. (Image credit: Lego)

Key Specs: Lego's Avengers Tower has 5,201 pieces and stands 35.5 inches (90 centimeters). Includes 31 minifigures and comes with a free Marvel Taxi set with the Black Panther from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27.

Consensus: This is a truly amazing collection centerpiece that allows Lego builders to relive their favorite Marvel moments with nearly every Avenger minifigure, clever vignettes in the tower itself and has awesome display presence.

Buy if: You're a huge Marvel fan or Lego collector looking to highlight your collection with a show-stopping set and don't mind the huge price tag.

Don't buy if: You don't want to drop nearly $500 on a single Lego Marvel set. It is a lot, even for 31 minifigures.

Alternative models: If the price of the new Avengers Tower is just too high, you can also get a smaller Endgame Final Battle set for $99.99. The Lego Marvel Advent Calendar is also on sale for 30% off, at $31.49, and comes festive versions of Spider-Man and other Marvel favorites.

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.