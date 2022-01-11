Drone discount: Save $52 on the Holy Stone HS720 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a whopping $52 off the Holy Stone HS720, a great drone for video and photo capture that's also ideal for inexperienced flyers.

The Holy Stone HS720 is a drone that comes with a number of user friendly features including GPS assisted flight, a camera with image stabilization and long lasting batteries. In fact, the HS710 features in our best beginner drones guide - so that's another reason this deal excites us.

If you're looking for a new drone, or want something high quality and user friendly, this offer of $52 off could be perfect offer for you, bringing the price down to just $237.99. If you want to look around a bit more at drones before making a purchase, be sure to check out our best drones , best drone deals and our drones on Amazon: best deals and discounts pages.

Holy Stone HS720 drone $289.99 Holy Stone HS720 drone $289.99 now $237.99 from Amazon. Save $52 on the Holy Stone HS720 when you get it from Amazon. This drone comes with user friendly features, a long battery life, a high quality camera and is easily transportable.

The $52 discount is a great deal considering this drone comes with GPS assisted flight, meaning the drone will return to you if the battery is low, signal is lost or you press one key return. You can also set it to follow a pre planned route you have mapped out and have it fly around a particular point in circles so you can focus on photography - making it great for inexperienced flyers.

If you are looking for a drone with good photography qualities then the Holy Stone HS720 delivers the goods. A full 4K high definition camera built with a shock absorber allows the user to capture high quality photos and videos without vibration.

Long lasting batteries are also a great feature as this drone takes two batteries which allow for 26 minutes of flight time each (52 minutes in total). Product support is available, though batteries from other brands are not recommended. The drone is also foldable so transporting it wont be an issue at all.

With a control range of up to 3,000 feet and over $50 off, now could well be the perfect time to get yourself a new drone and advance your flying and photography skills while saving some money.

