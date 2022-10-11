Save up to 50% to stream your sci-fi with these Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick deals for October Prime Day

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is on sale for 50% off right now during the Prime Day Early Access Sale event.

There is a lot of sci-fi to watch on TV these days and if you're looking for a device to bring all your streaming channels together, Amazon has its Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks on sale for up to 50% off right now.

You can get the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $59.99 (opens in new tab), down from $119.99, as part of Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale for October. The hands-free streaming cube allows users to link all their streaming services in one device, so you can check out your favorite Star Wars films from a galaxy far, far away and then jump across the solar system in The Expanse on Amazon Prime Video all from one box.

At $59.99, this Fire TV Cube is 50% off, even lower than the lowest price we've seen for it in the last year (when it was $69.99). It offers 4K streaming and ultra HD picture, and comes with a built-in speaker for Alexa controls, so you can get weather updates, activate any lights or other smart home devices, and change your TV channels with a voice command.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119.99 , now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Save $60 on Amazon's Fire TV Cube and stream your favorite sci-fi from Netflix, Prime Video and other platforms to your TV with Alexa Voice controls.

If you're looking for something a little more handheld, three versions of Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are on sale depending on what specifications you'd like.

The biggest deal is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for Wi-Fi 6 for $34.99 (opens in new tab), which is 36% off its normal $54.99 price. While this Fire TV Stick does require you to have a Wi-Fi 6 compatible router, it is Amazon's most powerful streaming set yet and comes with Alexa voice controls. Like the Fire TV Cube, you can link it to all your streaming accounts to hop from Netflix to Disney Plus or Paramount Plus with ease. It includes a sleek plug that connects to the back of your TV like all of Amazon's Fire TV Sticks.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max for Wi-Fi 6: was $54.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Watch your favorite streaming services in 4K at super-fast speeds with this Wi-Fi 6 compatible Fire TV Stick from Amazon with Alexa Voice Remote and Dolby Vision.

You can also save 50% on Amazon's Fire TV 4K Stick for $24.99 (opens in new tab) (down from $49.99), which does include the same multi-streaming service capabilities as the Fire TV 4K Max, but not the built in Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

This Fire TV Stick also streams in 4K Ultra HD and includes Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ compatibility. And like the Cube and 4K Max, it offers Alexa voice controls to change channels, check the weather and interact with smart home devices.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Stream your sci-fi TV and movies in 4K Ultra HD with Alexa voice commands and save 50% with this Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick deal.

Finally, if you're just looking for a simple remote to control your many streaming subscriptions, you can land Amazon's basic Fire TV Stick for $19.99 (opens in new tab), 50% off its normal $39.99 price, during the Prime Day Early Access event.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon. (opens in new tab) Save $20 on Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and control your TV channel surfing with voice commands along side your streaming subscriptions with one HD enabled device.

Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale runs from Oct. 11 through Oct. 12, so if you're looking to grab an Fire TV Cube or Fire TV Stick during the event, you'll have to act fast.

