The Expanse streaming guide: Where to watch The Expanse online

Since its debut on SyFy in 2015, The Expanse has impressed fans of science fiction with its attention to detail and expansive (pun-intended) narrative. The show made such an impact in its early seasons that when SyFy cancelled it after three seasons fans petitioned for Amazon Studios to pick it up, which they did. Since then, two seasons have aired on Amazon to critical and audience acclaim (and the sixth and final season is coming soon).

Based on the novel series of the same name by James S. A. Corey, this adaptation takes particular care in developing the universe as well as the personalities that inhabit it. As with many adaptations based on multi-book sci-fi epics, there is plenty of lore and world-building for newcomers as well as readers that have poured hours into the novels. In fact, we've ranked The Expanse top of our list of the best sci-fi TV shows based on books.

With an impressive cast including Thomas Jane, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Steven Strait on board, The Expanse follows dozens of characters as they navigate the stars as well as the political turmoil that develops between The UN, The Martian Congressional Republic, and the Outer Planets Alliance. Over the course of the currently available five seasons, action and politically driven plots have introduced many new faces while also killing off beloved characters with an almost gleeful malice so that fans can never be sure where the show is heading.

Alongside all of this far reaching intrigue is a sinister plot that embroils most of the characters in a conspiracy that threatens to destroy the delicate peace that has kept the three main powers of the solar system from a war that would obliterate millions of people. Of course, as the show progresses plots are broken wide open in surprising and exciting ways to keep viewers guessing as to what will happen next.

The Expanse streaming: Where to watch The Expanse in the U.S.?

After being revived by Amazon Studios in 2018, the only place to stream The Expanse by subscription is on Amazon Prime Video with a prime membership. For those who don’t mind paying for seasons or episodes, though, there are other options available.

U.S. streaming

Amazon Prime Video

U.S. rent

Apple TV

Google Play

Vudu

U.S. buy

DVD

Blu-ray

The Expanse streaming: Where to watch The Expanse in the U.K.?

It's the same story on the other side of the pond too. Amazon owns The Expanse, so the only subscription streaming service that you'll find it on is Amazon Prime Video. If you're just looking to buy or rent individual episodes, or even whole seasons though, then the are other options out there.

UK streaming

Amazon Prime Video

UK rent:

Apple TV

Google Play

UK buy