NASA's Artemis 2 moon shot just landed on Saturday Night Live — space toilet jokes and all (video)

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Artemis II - SNL - YouTube Watch On

The unbridled international spirit generated by NASA's Artemis 2 moon mission knows no bounds, as evidenced by the historic event making the cut as a subject for this past weekend's episode of the Saturday Night Live show broadcast on NBC on April 11, 2026.

Just one day after the world watched billowing orange-and-white main parachutes deliver the lunar voyagers' Orion capsule safely into the Pacific Ocean for a perfect splashdown on Friday (April 10), the venerable comedy program made it a point to mark the occasion with a hilarious skit that captured the endearing personalities of the actual crew.

In the timely space spoof, the four Artemis 2 astronauts , portrayed by Colman Domingo, Mikey Day, Marcello Hernández, and Sarah Sherman offer an update on their moon mission at Day 9. It's a funny old-school bit that harkens back to the show’s signature physical comedy made famous by the series’ original "Not Ready For Primetime Players" that included Bill Murray, John Belushi, Laraine Newman, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, Jane Curtin, and Garrett Morris.

A scene from Saturday Night Live's silly Artemis 2 comedy skit (Image credit: NBC Universal)

Prepare for a goofy fun video log filled with profound thoughts, clogged toilet troubles , a battle of the Pringles can, extreme Canadian pride, a spoof on Christina Koch 's sea monster-like tangle of hair, zero-g "pee-pee" difficulties, a Harry Potter prank, and an amazing "No Hands Hat" trick.

"Hey guys, Christina fell asleep un-Velcroed again! Someone stick her ass to the wall, please," Colman Domingo explains while performing his rendition of real Artemis 2 pilot Victor Glover .

The zero gravity effects here work extremely well and there's a genuine good-naturedness on display that enhances the true silliness of the moment. We can all relate to things like what it would be like to sneeze in a weightless environment to produce a scary strand of snot, right?