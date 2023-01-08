(Image credit: John Chumack/GalacticImages.com)

The Comet C/2022 E3 (ZFT) could put on an amazing show for skywatchers January and February 2023, when it could become visible to the unaided eye in the night sky.

Discovered in March 2022 by the Zwicky Transient Facility, the comet is making its first close pass by Earth in 50,000 years and has not been seen since the time of the Neanderthals. Since its discovery, stargazers and astrophotographers have captured amazing images of the gorgeous green comet. Take a look at their images here.

Read more: Possible naked-eye comet will visit Earth for 1st time since Neanderthals in 2023

John Chumack of GalacticImages.com caught the image above from Yellow Springs, Ohio. Chumack writes that the comet "was estimated to be shining around 11.00 magnitude, you can definitely see its tail and the 2.5 arc-min Green Coma."

The photographer also added that "There are several faint (16th to 17th magnitude) PGC [Principal Galaxies Catalogue] galaxies visible in this image as the comet was moving through Ursa Major."

Editor’s Note: If you snap the comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), and would like to share it with Space.com’s readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.