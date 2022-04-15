Save big with these 3 Celestron telescope deals at Adorama

We've scoped out three big deals for Celestron StarSense telescopes on Adorama, so now could be the best time to cash in on a new model.

Since prices seem to be rising all around, there hasn't been a better time to grab a great discount. And what's better than one out-of-this-world deal? Three of them! The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102 AZ telescope is the pick of the deals with $192 off (now $419.95).

The other two deals are sizable too; the Starsense Explorer DX 130 AZ telescope is now $449 ($175.95 off) and the StarSense Explorer LT 114 AZ is now $209.95 ($103 off).

Naturally, if you're thinking of getting yourself a new telescope, then these deals could be ideal for you, as Celestron is known for its quality and reliability and these are big savings. If you want to do a little more research, make sure you check out our best telescopes and telescopes deals guides. If you want to check out even more Celestron deals, we have a guide for that, too.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102 AZ $611.95 now 419.95 on Adorama. Save $192 on a telescope that comes with two (10mm and 25mm) eyepieces, a red dot finderscope, tripod and smartphone dock. The dock is key as the StarSense Explorer app can show you what's visible and where in the night sky so you can get the views of moons, planets, nebulas and more with ease.

Celestron Starsense Explorer DX 130 AZ $624.95 now $449 on Adorama. Save $175.95 on a telescope that impresses with its StarSense smartphone technology for easy use and crisp views of galaxies, nebulas and more. It comes with two eyepieces, a red dot finderscope, a tripod and a slow-motion control rod.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114 AZ $312.95 now $209.95 on Adorama. Save $103 on a telescope that makes night-sky navigation a breeze. Beginners and seasoned skywatchers can enjoy their own tour of the very best solar system and deep-sky targets. Supplied with accessories including two eyepieces, a slow-motion control rod, tripod and red dot finderscope.

All three of these are great telescopes, and all are great deals. All of these models will appeal to both beginner and seasoned astronomers, as they come with StarSense Explorer technology, which makes night sky viewing a breeze. They're all also simple to set up, so you'll be able to pitch up and start stargazing without too much hassle.

The key difference here is the 102 AZ is a refractor telescope, meaning it is better suited for observing relatively bright objects like moons and planets (though that's not to say that you can't use it for deeper-sky objects). The other two are reflectors, meaning they are better suited for fainter object like nebulas and galaxies. The length of the optical tubes also differ, meaning different levels of light can be picked up. But all three give exceptional views.

All of these also come with similar accessories; a red dot finderscope, a tripod, slow motion control rods and eye pieces are the key ones. They all also come with StarSense Explorer technology, meaning you can get the app on your smartphone and, at a touch of a button, you will know what's visible in the night sky and where exactly to find it. So all three are very easy to use regardless of your experience.

