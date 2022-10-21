Save $70 with this Celestron StarSense Explorer 102AZ telescope deal

If you're looking for a telescope that offers easy-to-use technology, a fun stargazing experience and a discount on top of that, we've scoped out a $70 discount on the Celestron StarSense Explorer 102AZ when you grab it on Amazon.

The $70 discount (opens in new tab) is a welcome one for a telescope that features on our best budget telescopes under $500 guide. It's a welcome discount for a number of reasons that we'll show you but this is also a great telescope for those without much stargazing experience, and if that's what you're looking for , you can also check out our guide for the best telescopes for beginners too.

Celestron telescope deals are always worth checking out because of the reliability and quality you get from the manufacturer. In fact, they're responsible for some of the best telescopes and best telescope deals out there. This telescope in particular is worth checking out because of the quality of optics, but also how it uses the technology of the StarSense app to make stargazing a fun and easy experience.

(opens in new tab) Celestron StarSense Explorer 102AZ Telescope $469.95 $399.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $70 on a telescope that we rate as one of the best for under $500. It's an excellent telescope for those without much experience as it combines with the StarSense app which gives you a list of night sky targets currently visible and will take you on a guided tour. The optics and the build of the telescope are of the usual high quality you get with Celestron models. Note: This deal is available until October 31.

$70 off this telescope (opens in new tab) is a good deal, as mentioned, we think it's one of the best you can get for under $500. But what about the specs? Why is this telescope worth getting? Well, what's instantly recognizable about this telescope is how it uses the technology of the app. The StarSense app will give you a list of night sky targets that are visible and then take you on a tour of them, so you don't need much or any previous experience in astronomy to maximize this telescope's potential.

With an aperture of 102mm and a focal length of 660mm it's better suited to objects a little closer to home rather than out in the deep sky. You get a lot more than just the telescope for your money too, a smartphone dock so you can use your phone and the app with ease is included. There's also a slow motion control rod, a red dot finder scope, a tripod and an accessory box included, so there's a lot of kit to go with the discount.

Because the app does all the hard work for you and the slow motion control rod makes it easier to track your night sky targets, this is an ideal telescope for astronomers without much experience. It offers a fun and easy experience and now that it's discounted until October 31, now is a great time to bag a bargain.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).