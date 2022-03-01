Save over £50 on these Celestron Skymaster binoculars in this Amazon UK deal

Prices seem to be on the rise all around recently, but you need to spend a bomb to grab some great stargazing equipment. You may think of telescopes when someone mentions stargazing but binoculars can offer clear views of the night sky, and are often a cost-effective alternative.

Amazon have some great deals on binoculars for astronomers living in the UK. Models like the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 (save £51.03) and the 15x70 binoculars (save £25.99) feature in our best binoculars guide, and are on offer.

These are some of the best binoculars on the market, so now is a very good time to get them. If you want more of a look at stargazing options, be sure to check out binoculars deals, best telescopes and telescopes deals guides.

Celestron SkyMaster 25 x 100 Binocular £369.99 now £318.96 on Amazon. Save over £50 on these heavy-duty binoculars have two 100mm refractors and a magnification of up to 25 times mean deep-sky targets are always visible on a clear night. We do recommend a tripod for maximum comfort but if you're willing to spend a little more, you'll get the quality with these binoculars.

Celestron SkyMaster 15 x 70 Binocular £109.99 now £84.00 on Amazon. Save 24% on these "giant" binoculars offer superb views at a superb price. A 70mm aperture and 15 times magnification make views of the stars, the moon and other night sky object highly visible, making this a great, cheaper option for a pair of binoculars.

The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 is the bigger and more powerful of the two binoculars on sale. With two 100mm refractors and 25 times magnifications, you will get crystal clear views of the night sky and these will be excellent for deep-sky viewing. These heavy duty binoculars will allow you to see Jupiter's atmospheric belts on a clear night, but weighing in at 4 kilograms, you may need a tripod for prolonged use. Ultra firm rubber grips help for comfort.

If you're not looking for something quite as powerful, or a great, cheaper alternative, the 15x70 model is a great option. Although the same deep-sky targets wont be as visible, the 70mm aperture with a magnification going up to 15 times, clear views are still achievable. Weighing in at 3lbs, we do still recommend a tripod for maximum comfort but if you have strong arms, these can be used as a hand-held pair.

Both of these binoculars feature on our best binoculars guide, so now is a great time to grab a great bit of stargazing kit.

