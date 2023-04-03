These Celestron SkyMaster binoculars are up to 47% off

If you're looking to get a discount on some binoculars for stargazing, then getting 47% off the Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 could be exactly what you're after.

The 47% discount (opens in new tab) means you save $95 ($94.95 to be exact) on some powerful binoculars that will be handy for viewing the night sky. It's always worth keeping an eye on binoculars deals as you can often get great night sky views for a discount, even if what you're using isn't as powerful as the best telescopes on the market. You can also get 30% off the pro model (opens in new tab) that comes with a carry case too.

It's worth noting that Celestron SkyMaster binoculars feature in our best binoculars guide. Bak-4 prisms and multi-coated optics mean you get crisp, clear views of your targets while the 80mm objective lens diameter and 20x magnification means plenty of light passes through for bright images of long-distance targets.

The pro model is more expensive but that's to be expected as it comes with superior optics, not that the standard model doesn't have good optics to begin with. You can check out more of the specs for both below.

(opens in new tab) Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 was $199.95 now $105 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 47% on an excellent pair of binoculars that are well suited for both terrestrial viewing and stargazing. They offer a 80mm objective lens diameter and a 20x magnification. Multi-coated optics and BaK-4 prisms also feature along with a host of accessories like an objective lens cap, a rainguard, a deluxe carrying case and a neck strap.

(opens in new tab) Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 Pro was $319.95 now $223.88 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 30% on the Pro version of the SkyMasters. They utilize fully multi-coated optics with Celestron's XLT coating, rubber armor and you also get a Reflex Sight Rail, objective lens caps, rain guard, neck strap, lens cloth, instruction manual

So the deals are tempting in their own right, it's actually the lowest price we've seen for them in years, the specs are more than handy too. The 20x magnification and 80mm aperture allow for bright viewing even in dim conditions for long-range targets. The multi-coated optics and Bak-4 prisms mean you can see your targets clearly too. The accessories include an objective lens cap, a rain guard, a deluxe carrying case, a neck strap, a lens cloth, and an instruction manual.

The pro model is similar but superior. The optics, materials and quality of build are upgraded from the regular model. Fully multi-coated optics with Celestron's XLT coatings, rubber armor, waterproof qualities and a lifetime US warranty are all included. A Reflex Sight Rail, objective lens caps, rain guard, neck strap, lens cloth, and instruction manual are also included.

Both feature eyecups, both are ready to mount on a tripod and both are excellent binoculars for a great price. Of course, you can use these effectively for terrestrial viewing but these work for stargazing too. Just because the pro model (30% off (opens in new tab)) is of higher quality doesn't mean the standard model (47% off (opens in new tab)) isn't worth getting. It's great value and you won't go wrong with either model.

